By Greg Bensinger

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Days after General Motors’ Cruise self-driving car unit took all of its vehicles off the road in the U.S. for a safety review, they are continuing to test them on public roads in Dubai and Japan, Reuters Have you learnt.

Cruise said this week that it has halted all car trips in the U.S. — including trips where there was a safety driver in the vehicle — and expanded the scope of its internal investigation after a crash in October that drew the attention of regulators. Did. Earlier this month, it suspended all fully autonomous rides and recalled 950 vehicles.

A spokesperson for Cruise confirmed that its vehicles overseas, similar to those in the US, were still undergoing public testing overseas, adding that it was a “small pilot”.

Asked why it was safe for people in Japan and Dubai to be on public roads while it was clearly not safe in the US, the spokesperson said, “That’s the decision we’ve made.” He did not provide details on how many vehicles were being tested in those areas.

In a November 14 blog post, Cruz wrote that “this orderly pause is another step toward rebuilding public trust while we undergo a full security review.”

The company wrote that it will “continue to operate its vehicles in closed course training environments and maintain an active simulation program to focus on advancing AV technology.”

Bryant Walker Smith, a University of South Carolina law professor who studies transportation issues, said Cruz needs to clarify the difference between testing abroad and in the US.

“It’s fair to ask why they think it’s safe to keep these cars on the road in other parts of the world if they’re taking them off the road here,” he said. “Cruz needs to explain the difference.”

Even when led by a driver, no autonomous vehicle is completely safe, he said, citing the 2018 Uber crash in Arizona, where a person died after colliding with one of the company’s self-driving cars. A woman was killed, along with a driver.

According to a notice made public at the time by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Cruise cars were recalled in the US because the collision detection subsystem may respond inappropriately after a crash.

At issue is an October 2 crash in which a Cruise vehicle struck and dragged a pedestrian in San Francisco.

California regulators in November ordered Cruise to remove its driverless cars from the state’s roads, saying the vehicles are a risk to the public and that the company “misrepresented” the safety of the technology.

The state regulator said Cruz did not initially disclose all video footage of the crash.

Cruz has said that he showed the entire video of the crash to California Department of Motor Vehicles officials several times and provided a copy to authorities. Cruise has since launched an internal review of regulators and the company’s response to its automated driving system.

Cruise, along with Alphabet’s Waymo, is one of the most recognized autonomous vehicle companies today. As recently as October, it had hundreds of autos carrying passengers without drivers around San Francisco and had announced aggressive expansion plans.

In Dubai, cruise vehicles have recently been spotted on some islands on the outskirts of the main city. In August they were offering free rides in partnership with a local company called TXAI.

In Japan, Honda and Cruise are jointly testing self-driving vehicles on public roads in the city of Utsunomiya – a regional center of about 513,000 people – and the nearby city of Haga. The vehicles will be tested with what is known as Level 2 autonomy, which requires the presence of a safety driver at all times.

