BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Profits at China’s industrial companies rose for a second month in September, signs of a stable economy as authorities introduced supportive policy measures.

The 11.9% year-on-year increase was driven by a surprise 17.2% gain in August, and follows stronger-than-expected industrial and consumption activity in September.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday showed that for the first nine months, profits fell 9% from a year earlier, narrowing from an 11.7% decline in the prior eight months.

Industrial profits improved quarter-on-quarter and rose 7.7% in the July-September period compared with the previous two quarters, NBS statistician Yu Wenning said in an attached statement.

A raft of recent data point to stability in the world’s second-largest economy, which expanded faster than expected in the third quarter after a sharp decline in momentum following a brief post-COVID surge. Expanded from.

Analysts say the stability can be attributed to a series of policy measures introduced over the past few months, but persistent weakness in the distressed property sector remains a major drag on the economy and corporate earnings.

Last week, Chinese battery giant CATL reported a sharp slowdown in third-quarter profit growth, its weakest quarter since the start of last year amid slowing demand and tough competition.

In his first comments on policy after third-quarter gross domestic product data, China’s central bank Governor Pan Gongsheng vowed to boost the economic recovery with a focus on expanding domestic demand while curbing financial risks.

According to an analysis of NBS data, earnings of state-owned companies saw an 11.5% decline in the first nine months, earnings of foreign companies declined by 10.5% and earnings of private sector companies declined by 3.2%. Was recorded.

The industrial profit number includes companies with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.73 million) from their main operations. ($1 = 7.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Ryan Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

