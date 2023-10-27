October 27, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats


(Adds full data description and references)

BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Profits at China’s industrial companies rose for a second month in September, signs of a stable economy as authorities introduced supportive policy measures.

The 11.9% year-on-year increase was driven by a surprise 17.2% gain in August, and follows stronger-than-expected industrial and consumption activity in September.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday showed that for the first nine months, profits fell 9% from a year earlier, narrowing from an 11.7% decline in the prior eight months.

Industrial profits improved quarter-on-quarter and rose 7.7% in the July-September period compared with the previous two quarters, NBS statistician Yu Wenning said in an attached statement.

A raft of recent data point to stability in the world’s second-largest economy, which expanded faster than expected in the third quarter after a sharp decline in momentum following a brief post-COVID surge. Expanded from.

Analysts say the stability can be attributed to a series of policy measures introduced over the past few months, but persistent weakness in the distressed property sector remains a major drag on the economy and corporate earnings.

Last week, Chinese battery giant CATL reported a sharp slowdown in third-quarter profit growth, its weakest quarter since the start of last year amid slowing demand and tough competition.

In his first comments on policy after third-quarter gross domestic product data, China’s central bank Governor Pan Gongsheng vowed to boost the economic recovery with a focus on expanding domestic demand while curbing financial risks.

According to an analysis of NBS data, earnings of state-owned companies saw an 11.5% decline in the first nine months, earnings of foreign companies declined by 10.5% and earnings of private sector companies declined by 3.2%. Was recorded.

The industrial profit number includes companies with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.73 million) from their main operations. ($1 = 7.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Ryan Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Unifor talks with Stellantis in final weekend before deadline

Unifor talks with Stellantis in final weekend before deadline

October 27, 2023
7 Amazing Advantages Of Drinking Chia Seeds Water On Empty Stomach In The Morning

7 Amazing Advantages Of Drinking Chia Seeds Water On Empty Stomach In The Morning

October 27, 2023

You may have missed

Unifor talks with Stellantis in final weekend before deadline

Unifor talks with Stellantis in final weekend before deadline

October 27, 2023
7 Amazing Advantages Of Drinking Chia Seeds Water On Empty Stomach In The Morning

7 Amazing Advantages Of Drinking Chia Seeds Water On Empty Stomach In The Morning

October 27, 2023
Shiba Inu NFT marketplace: Traffic growth halted for the time being

Shiba Inu NFT marketplace: Traffic growth halted for the time being

October 27, 2023
'We don't want Zionists here': Brooklyn Jews prepare for pro-Hamas protest on Saturday - Algemeiner.com

‘We don’t want Zionists here’: Brooklyn Jews prepare for pro-Hamas protest on Saturday – Algemeiner.com

October 27, 2023
Tracy Morgan pays tribute to business manager at emotional awards ceremony: 'I don't know where I'd be without you' - Black Enterprise

Tracy Morgan pays tribute to business manager at emotional awards ceremony: ‘I don’t know where I’d be without you’ – Black Enterprise

October 27, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

US stocks – Nasdaq rise, S&P 500, Dow fall at the end of earnings-filled week

October 27, 2023