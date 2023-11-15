(Adds more changes to investors’ semiconductor positions)

By Carolina Mandal and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) – Hedge fund manager Michael Burry, whose bets against the U.S. housing market before the 2008 financial crisis were depicted in the movie “The Big Short,” took a bearish options position on semiconductors in the third quarter. Added. According to the securities filing released on Tuesday, while some other investors have also reduced their investments in the sector.

Barrie also closed out bearish options on the broader S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes, the filing shows.

His Scion Asset Management’s biggest new position last quarter was in a bearish option on an exchange-traded fund focused on semiconductors. According to the filing, he purchased put options with a notional value of $47.4 million against the iShares Semiconductor ETF. The ETF is up 45.37% year to date.

Notional value refers to the total value of the underlying securities controlled by option contracts. This differs from the price paid for the contracts or their actual present value, which is likely to be a much lower number despite being undisclosed in regulatory filings.

The filing also revealed that Barry’s fund no longer holds puts on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. In the second quarter, Barry’s firm placed put options with a notional value of $739 million against the popular Invesco QQQ Trust ETF and separate put options with a notional. Worth $886 million versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF.

The S&P 500 fell 3.6% in the third quarter, while the Nasdaq 100 was down 3%.

Put options give the right to sell shares at a certain price in the future and are typically purchased to express a bearish or defensive outlook.

It was unclear what Barrie’s option status was. Regulatory filings do not require disclosure of option strikes, purchase prices and expiration dates. Since the filing disclosed only the long position, it was also unclear whether the position was held outright or against other contracts.

Some other well-known investors also changed their positions in the semiconductor sector. Soros Fund Management, the asset manager of billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, sold 10,000 of its shares in Nvidia and added 80,000 shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which is listed in the US.

Hedge fund Man Group also sold 1.1 million of its shares in Nvidia, while Renaissance Technologies LLC sold its entire stake in the company. However, Tiger Global Management and Eisler Capital increased their stake in Nvidia.

Man Group and Duquesne Family Office sold their entire stake in TSMC, a filing revealed.

Depository receipts at TSMC have risen 32.8% this year and fallen nearly 14% in the third quarter. Nvidia shares are up 240% year to date, and were up 2.8% last quarter.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandal in New York; Editing by David Gregorio, Anna Driver and Deepa Babington)

Source: finance.yahoo.com