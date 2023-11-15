(Adds details from filing, background, byline)

by Jonathan Stempel

Nov 14 (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway said on Tuesday it cut its stakes in General Motors and Procter & Gamble, and slashed its stake in Amazon.com, as the group controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett pared down its cash. The pile has been raised to a record $157.2 billion. ,

In a regulatory filing detailing its US-listed stock holdings as of September 30, Berkshire reported no holdings in GM and P&G, after reporting stakes of $848 million and $48 million in June, and Said to have reduced its stake in Amazon by 5%.

Berkshire also appears to have given up a $621 million stake in Celanese, a specialty materials company.

A new position was an $8 million stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, which indirectly controls the Major League Baseball team, and The Battery Atlanta, a mixed-use development next to the Braves’ Truist Park.

The Braves were spun off from Liberty Media, another Berkshire investment, in July.

Tuesday’s detailed filing included most of Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire’s equity portfolio, which totaled $318.6 billion as of Sept. 30.

Berkshire sold $7 billion of shares, including some of its largest investments in Chevron, and bought only $1.7 billion in the third quarter, which was a period of decline for stock holdings led by Apple, whose share price fell 12%.

Throughout 2023, Berkshire has sold $23.6 billion more stocks than it bought.

The net sale contributed to Berkshire’s record cash stake, which is equal to its $156.8 billion stake in iPhone maker Apple.

Berkshire’s filing does not specify which investments belong to Buffett, which to his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, and why the investments were made.

Large investments are typically Buffett’s, and investors often try to rely on Berkshire’s trading, reflecting Buffett’s reputation as one of the world’s greatest investors.

To that end, Berkshire decided not to disclose one or more of its holdings, and said it has asked for confidential treatment from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Berkshire sometimes requested such treatment for major investments more than a decade ago, including billion-dollar stakes in IBM and Exxon Mobil. It appears that neither of them are current Berkshire investments.

In other third-quarter sales, Berkshire exited video game maker Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft bought last month, and reduced its stake in life insurer Globe Life.

Berkshire also reduced its stake in Markel Group by about two-thirds, a notable change as some investors have viewed the insurance and investment company as a “mini-Berkshire” in recent years.

Buffett, 93, has been running Berkshire since 1965.

His group owns dozens of businesses, including Geico car insurer, BNSF Railroad, energy and industrial companies, and consumer brands such as Benjamin Moore, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom and See’s Candies. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Lincoln Feist.)

