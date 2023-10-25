(Adds details to paragraphs 6 and 8)

Arizona is closely monitoring the testing and use of self-driving vehicles in the state, its transportation department said Wednesday, a day after California banned General Motors Cruises from operating its driverless cars.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said it is aware of California’s announcement and is monitoring the situation closely.

“Public safety is our top priority, and we are in regular communication and close monitoring with Cruise and other companies testing and operating self-driving vehicles in Arizona,” it said in a statement.

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) suspended Cruise’s autonomous vehicle deployment and driverless testing permits, calling the vehicles a risk to the public and saying the company had “misrepresented” the safety of the technology.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles City Council member Hugo Soto-Martinez’s office said he will introduce a proposal “to address public safety concerns around autonomous vehicles (AVs) from officials in the state and rein in the expansion of robotaxis in Los Angeles.” Will request for installation.” The office cited both Waymo and Cruise in the statement.

In July, the backup security driver behind the self-driving Uber test vehicle that hit and killed a woman in Arizona in 2018 pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation.

The departments of transportation in Texas, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Florida, the Department of Motor Vehicles in Nevada and officials in Dallas and Nashville did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Companies like Cruise, Alphabet’s Waymo and Uber are testing their self-driving car technology in these states and cities. (Reporting by Akash Sriram and Juby Babu in Bengaluru and Hyunju Jin in San Francisco and Lisa Bartlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Anil D’Silva)

