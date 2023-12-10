UPDATE 1-Argentine independentist Miley assumes presidency amid economic crisis

(Updated with swearing-in, adds attendees in paragraphs 17-18)

By Nicholas Miskulin and Candelaria Grimberg

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 10 (Reuters) – Argentina’s liberal economist Javier Meili was sworn in as president on Sunday, a sharp blow to the South American country as it grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades and a rapid 200% GDP growth. Wants a radical solution to rising inflation. ,

Miley, 53, a former TV pundit who rose to fame with insults against rivals, China and the Pope, took the presidential oath from outgoing Peronist Alberto Fernandez in front of a packed congressional crowd gathered outside.

The wild-haired outsider is a big gamble for Argentina: His shock therapy economic plan of deep spending cuts has appealed to investors and could stabilize the troubled economy, but it risks pushing more people into hardship. More than two-fifths of whom are already in poverty. ,

However, voters – who gave Miley victory in November against a candidate from the ruling Peronist coalition – said they were ready to roll the dice on her sometimes radical ideas, which include closing the central bank and creating a dollar.

“He is our last hope,” said Dr. Marcelo Altamira, 72, who criticized “useless and incompetent” governments for years of boom-bust economic crises. The outgoing Peronist government has “destroyed the country”, he said.

The challenges are huge. Argentina’s net foreign exchange reserves are estimated to be $10 billion in the red, annual inflation is 143% and rising, recession is imminent and capital controls are distorting the exchange rate.

Argentina has been going through boom-bust cycles for decades, in which money is regularly printed to finance deficits, leading to inflation and a weakening of the peso. The situation has worsened in recent years as a major drought earlier this year has depleted stocks and affected the main cash crops, soy and corn.

The major grain exporter needs to improve a $44 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while Miley needs to improve relations with key trade partners China and Brazil, which she criticized during the campaign. Was.

Miley will take over from unpopular outgoing centre-left President Fernandez, but will need to negotiate with rivals as his liberal coalition has only a small faction in Congress. He has formed a coalition with the main conservative group.

Its impact has already been felt. He has softened his tone in the past few weeks, including mainstream conservatives rather than ideological libertarian allies in his first Cabinet, and putting more radical ideas like dollarization on the back burner.

This has helped in boosting the market and reassuring voters.

“I think he will do well. For legal and congressional reasons he has to focus on more consistent things,” said Laura Soto, 35, a restaurant worker in Buenos Aires.

He said some of the more radical social ideas he talked about during the campaign are also unlikely to happen, including easing regulation on guns and reopening the debate on abortion, which he rejected three years ago. Was legalized in Argentina.

‘Change was necessary’

To fix the economic mess, Miley has chosen mainstream conservative Luis Caputo to lead the economy ministry, and Caputo’s close ally Santiago Bausilli as central bank chief.

Sources in his team told Reuters that Miley is expected to present his vision in a speech on Sunday, with a more detailed economic plan likely on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Guests at the ceremony included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and a US delegation.

Right-wing former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro also attended, as did Uruguay’s conservative leader Luis Lacalle Pou. Chile’s leftist President Gabriel Boric was also in attendance but Brazil’s leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador were some of the prominent absentees.

Mindful of the popular support that propelled her rise, Miley is expected to speak to her supporters outside Congress, rather than to lawmakers inside as is tradition.

“He gives us something, the people, not the politicians,” said Wilma Bonino, a 73-year-old retiree. “Now we have to see what happens.”

In a sign of challenges ahead, state energy firm YPF raised petrol pump prices by an average of 25% this week, with analysts and markets fearing a sharp devaluation of the more valuable peso currency soon after Miley takes office.

“Currently things are not in a good state and I feel like change was necessary,” said student Delfina Ortiz, 22, as she took a photo in front of Congress.

“Obviously, like all changes, there’s a lot of hope and expectation for what’s to come. Hopefully it’ll be good.”

(Reporting by Nicholas Miskulin and Miguel Lo Bianco; Additional reporting by Jorge Ottola, Walter Bianci and Candelaria Grimberg; Editing by Adam Jordan, Sri Navaratnam and Marguerita Choy)

