By Greg Bensinger

Nov 28 (Reuters) – Amazon is trying to attract large corporate customers to its AWS cloud computing service with a new chatbot for businesses, and protect them from legal and reputational damage caused by the output of artificial intelligence. Is offering.

The company announced Tuesday at its annual cloud computing conference in Las Vegas that the new chatbot, called Q, will boost productivity by helping workers summarize important documents and supporting tickets and chats through communications apps like Slack. Is designed to help. The company said the software can automatically make changes to businesses’ source code, which will speed up development.

The new software comes about a year after OpenAI came out with ChatGPT, sparking a frenzy of investment in generative AI startups. Alphabet and others have announced their own chatbots that can have human-like conversations with users to help with daily tasks.

At Amazon’s annual cloud computing conference in Las Vegas, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky announced a new protection against objectionable content on generic AI applications, called Guardrails for Bedrock. The service allows users to filter out harmful content, he said.

Because generative AI is trained on publicly available content, offensive words or other objectionable content may creep into the results from users’ signals. This is particularly problematic for younger users during times of global conflict or elections, when the output of generative AI in search results can influence opinion.

Security advocates have cautioned that generative AI could operate outside the control of their human creators and pump out increasingly dangerous content or take over entire systems without oversight. In particular, they are concerned about software that puts out influential – and credible – content on social media sites like X and Facebook.

Selipsky said the new service was important for customers to put limits on the generative AI they use.

“For example, a bank might configure an online assistant to avoid providing investment advice,” Selipsky said. “Or, to prevent inappropriate content, an e-commerce site can ensure that its online assistant does not use foul language or insults.”

As part of its appeal to corporations, Amazon said the Q chatbot will offer businesses the ability to keep sensitive data from employees who should not have access to it. Pricing starts at $20 per user, per year.

Also at the conference, Amazon announced that it would indemnify its customers against lawsuits based on misuse of copyrighted material. For example, stock photography company Getty Images sued Stability AI earlier this year, alleging it scraped its website for images without permission.

Rails for Bedrock is in limited preview today, Amazon said. The Seattle company did not provide additional details about its compensation policy. (Reporting by Greg Bensinger, editing by Marguerita Choy)

