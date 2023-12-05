(Rewrite with reference to investigation)

by Martin Coulter

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) – Amazon has told Britain’s antitrust authority that its rival Microsoft uses business practices that restrict customer choice in the cloud computing market, a move critical of the U.S. tech giant’s operations. The second major company is.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into the country’s cloud computing industry in October following a referral from media regulator Ofcom, which exposed Amazon and Microsoft’s dominance in the market.

In a letter published on the CMA’s website on Tuesday, Amazon said Microsoft’s changes to its terms of services made it more difficult for customers to switch to alternative cloud providers or move to competing services.

“To use many of Microsoft’s software products with these other cloud service providers, a customer must purchase a separate license, even if they already own the software,” Amazon said. “This often makes it financially infeasible for the customer to choose a provider other than Microsoft.”

Last week, Reuters reported that Google had submitted a similar letter to the watchdog, claiming that Microsoft’s business practices have caused unfair harm to its rivals.

Google made six recommendations to the CMA, including forcing Microsoft to improve interoperability for customers using its Azure service and other cloud programs and banning it from withholding security updates from those who switch.

In its own presentation to the CMA, Microsoft said the UK cloud computing market remains competitive.

“There are many sources of competition in the cloud market in the UK. Google, Oracle, IBM and many other cloud players are also investing billions of pounds in cloud infrastructure globally to meet demand and where they operate, each “Customers are competing strongly for workload.” “Wrote this. (Reporting by Martin Coulter, editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)

Source: finance.yahoo.com