(Adds context in paragraph 5, timeline in paragraph 7)

By Crystal Hu

Nov 7 (Reuters) – Amazon is investing millions in training an ambitious large language model (LLM), hoping it can rival the top models from OpenAI and Alphabet, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. told.

The model, codenamed “Olympus,” has 2 trillion parameters, making it one of the largest models ever trained, the people said. OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, one of the best models available, is reported to have one trillion parameters.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the project were not yet public.

Amazon declined to comment. Information on the name of the project was given on Tuesday.

The team is led by former Alexa head Rohit Prasad, who now reports directly to CEO Andy Jassy. As chief scientist of general artificial intelligence (AGI) at Amazon, Prasad brought together researchers who were working on Alexa AI and the Amazon Science team to work on training models, uniting AI efforts across the company with dedicated resources. Can go.

Amazon has already trained small models like Titan. It has also partnered with AI model startups such as Anthropic and AI21 Labs, providing them to Amazon Web Services (AWS) users.

Amazon believes having an in-house model could make its offering on AWS more attractive, where enterprise customers want access to top-performing models, people familiar with the matter said, adding that there is no time to release the new model. There is no specific timeline.

LLM is the underlying technology for AI tools that learn from huge datasets to generate human-like responses.

Training larger AI models is more expensive given the amount of computing power required. In an earnings call in April, Amazon executives said the company would increase investments in AI and generative AI while cutting fulfillment and transportation in its retail business. (Reporting by Crystal Hu in San Francisco. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Source: finance.yahoo.com