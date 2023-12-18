Upcoming Week Economic Preview: Week of December 18, 2023

The following is an extract from S&P Global Market Intelligence’s latest Week Ahead Economic Preview. For the full report, please click on the ‘Download Full Report’ link.

Inflation updates for the US, UK, Eurozone, Japan and Canada

In the final weeks of 2023, more inflation data will continue to dominate CPI numbers for markets outside the UK, Eurozone, Japan and Canada, while the US updates core PCE data. Additionally, final Q3 GDP updates will also come from the US and UK, while central bank meetings are also expected in Japan and Indonesia.

The final Fed meeting of the year fueled expectations of further rate cuts, with the full price set for 50 basis points of rate cuts by May, according to the CME FedWatch tool. This was because the Fed had signaled the possibility of an easing of monetary policy by 75 basis points in 2024, assuming inflation has eased in recent months. Indeed, the latest S&P Global Flash US PMIs continued to highlight the potential for CPI to move lower despite the economy gaining some momentum in December amid loose financial conditions (see Special Report). US core PCE will therefore be in focus, while other high frequency releases including US personal income and expenditure, durable goods orders and building permits are also updated to examine November conditions. Separately, Q3 GDP will be updated, although it will be backward-looking data.

Meanwhile UK, Eurozone and Japan inflation data for November is above expectations, with PMI price data pointing to a further easing of underlying price pressures. Japan’s inflation data will be among the main attractions, especially as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is widely expected to exit its negative interest rate regime, although not at an upcoming meeting on Friday, December 22. Along with the rhetoric from the meeting, there will also be indications of upcoming inflation. The Yen will be closely watched from Japan – particularly as the BoJ is seen as an outsized central bank, ready to raise rates, while global central banks including the Fed are moving in the opposite direction.

In addition to the Bank of Japan, Bank Indonesia will also meet, although no changes are expected. It will also include minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting for insight into central bankers’ views amid still-elevated inflation and softening growth conditions in Australia.

Flash PMI data signals growth gap widening

S&P Global’s preliminary PMI survey data for December showed that major developed economies are collectively stable. However, trends varied, with the Eurozone seeing declines suggestive of a recession, but the UK, Japan and the US seeing modest increases.

Surveys continue to indicate that services sector growth in the G4 remains much lower on average than the growth seen in the spring and summer, but loose fiscal conditions – underpinned by expectations of lower interest rates in 2024 – have helped the U.S. and U.K. Has benefited. Especially as 2023 draws to a close. In contrast, the manufacturing sector continued to decline, with output falling in all four economies, with the largest decline in the eurozone.

Meanwhile, a further decline in the work backlog in both sectors bodes poorly for the near-term outlook, but it also signals the possibility of further easing of inflation. Services inflation remains high by historical standards, particularly in the UK, and upcoming dataflows in this sector will be important to help assess policy developments in 2024.

Major diary events

Monday 18th December

Singapore NODX (November)

Germany Ifo Business Climate (December)

United States NAHB Housing Market Index (December)

tuesday 19th december

Australia RBA meeting minutes

Japan BOJ interest rate decision

Malaysia Business (November)

Eurozone inflation (November, final)

United Kingdom CBI Industrial Trends Order (December)

Canada Inflation (November)

United States Building Permits (November, Preliminary)

United States housing starts (November)

Wednesday 20th December

Japan Business (November)

China (Mainland) Loan Prime Rate (December)

Germany GfK Consumer Confidence (January)

Germany PPI (November)

Turkish consumer confidence (December)

United Kingdom inflation (November)

Switzerland current account

Taiwan Export Orders (November)

Eurozone current account (October)

Eurozone consumer confidence (December, flash)

United States current account (Q3)

United States CB Consumer Confidence (December)

United States Existing Home Sales (November)

Summary of Canada BOC deliberations

Thursday 21st December

Indonesia BI Interest Rate Decision

France Business Confidence (December)

Hong Kong SAR inflation (November)

Turkish TCMB interest rate decision

Canadian Retail Sales (October)

United States GDP (Q3, final)

Friday 22 December

Japan inflation (November)

Japan BOJ Meeting Minutes (October)

Thailand Business (November)

Malaysia inflation (November)

United Kingdom retail sales (November)

United Kingdom GDP (Q3, final)

France consumer confidence (December)

Spain GDP (Q3, final)

Taiwan unemployment rate (November)

Italy Business Confidence (December)

Canada GDP (October)

United States Core PCE (November)

United States durable goods (November)

United States personal income and expenditures (November)

United States New Home Sales (November)

United States UOM Sentiment (December, Final)

what to watch

US: US core PCE, Canada inflation data and US building permits, personal income and spending and final Q3 GDP update

Following the December Fed meeting, US core PCE will be in focus in the coming week. This comes after US CPI eased to 3.1% in November, while core CPI saw a monthly increase of 0.3%, although both figures were in line with consensus expectations.

In addition to data on building permits, durable goods orders, new home sales, consumer confidence and personal income and spending, the US also releases a separate Q3 GDP update.

Meanwhile, November inflation data in Canada will come on Tuesday. Encouragingly, price indicators from the S&P Global Canada Composite PMI suggested that input cost inflation had eased in November.

EMEA: Eurozone, UK inflation data, UK retail sales and final Q3 GDP, German GfK, IFO survey data,

Britain’s November inflation figures will be released on Wednesday. Similarly for the UK, PMI price indicators have indicated a slight easing of price pressures in November, although some stickiness may be seen thereafter. Retail sales and final Q3 GDP will also be released, with any improvement in activity in the final months of the year being closely watched.

The eurozone will also update November inflation data after initial headline and core CPI readings of 2.4% and 3.6% respectively. Also keep an eye on Spain’s third quarter GDP release and producer prices in Germany.

APAC: BOJ, BI meetings, RBA meeting minutes, Japan inflation and trade data

In APAC, the final central bank meetings of the year take place in Japan and Indonesia. As officials have indicated, the Bank of Japan will remain in focus at the upcoming meeting despite there being no change in the current negative interest rate setting. This comes as the BoJ is set to raise rates by the end of April in line with market expectations, although the central banker remains cautious of data developments, and will also focus on Japan’s inflation and trade releases in the coming week. Are.

special Report

US flash PMI ends 2023 at highest level since July amid weak financial conditions – chris williamson

APAC manufacturing sector to recover in late 2023 – Rajeev Biswas

