Upcoming show will feature experts on Amazon and Intermodal

Amazon Marketplace: Selling Profitably There Is Possible But Not Easy

On Monday’s The Stockout Show, I’ll be interviewing Chris Moe, CEO of Cartograph, a company that helps brands grow profitably on Amazon and Instacart. Multiple and interconnected challenges associated with sales on the Amazon Marketplace (i.e., 60% of Amazon’s revenue in which third parties sell their own inventory) were highlighted in a legal complaint brought last month by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 17 attorneys general. I went.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs alleged that Amazon is abusing its monopoly position by forcing sellers to limit discounts at competing online superstores, while also requiring sellers to purchase advertising on Amazon in order to win a “buy box.” Additionally, the FTC finds Amazon’s practice of requiring sellers to use its own fulfillment services to qualify for Amazon Prime an abuse of monopoly position.

With those challenges as a backdrop, Moe has plenty of ideas for sellers hoping to make money on Amazon. He recommends that sellers start with their products upstream – with product designs and packaging sizes that lend themselves to profitable e-commerce. For consumables, this often includes larger product sizes – a grocery item that retails for $3-$5 may have to be expanded into a variety pack to sell for $15-$20. This is also important for products that fit Amazon’s standard box size.

Remarkably, through those and other strategies, more than 90% of sellers advised by Cartograph are profitable on the Amazon Marketplace. Mo believes that to sell in substantial quantities on Amazon, sellers need to earn a “Prime badge”, as Prime customers make four times more purchases than non-Prime customers (~$2,000 per year vs. $500 per year), and may require the use of Amazon’s own fulfillment services. According to Mo, fortunately for sellers, Amazon keeps freight rates fairly priced.

The show will air on FreightWaves.com Monday at 2 p.m. EDT and will then be available on the FreightWaves YouTube channel and podcasting services.

Largest chassis leasing company expects further intermodal growth

Following Joanna Marsh’s article, I’ll be interviewing Dan Walsh, President and CEO of TRAC Intermodal, on FreightWaves’ People Speaking Rail show on Tuesday. The show will air on FreightWaves.com at 2 pm EDT.

Shippers will be relieved to hear that Walsh does not expect the same chassis availability disruptions experienced by the industry in 2021. At the time, chassis availability was constrained due to a combination of extraordinary events, some COVID-related and others related to tariffs that disrupted new chassis production. With those issues in the rearview mirror and recent investments in intermodal terminals and equipment, Walsh expects meaningful intermodal growth next year. He highlighted recent data and expectations from the National Retail Federation, which show continued growth in retail spending despite inflationary pressures on consumers. While intermodal traffic has increased seasonally in October, Walsh considers it a “blip” rather than a surge and he sees few, if any, capacity constraints currently in the carrier’s intermodal network.

Domestic rail intermodal volumes have picked up in October. (Chart: SONAR – ORAILDOML.USA)

Domestic intermodal volumes grow as value proposition improves

(Chart: SONAR – IMCRPM1.USA)

Due to improvements in rail service and falling rates, the value proposition of rail intermodal for shippers has improved. Service data collected by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board shows that the weekly average number of intermodal cars on Class I railroads that have not moved in at least 48 hours has decreased favorably. Meanwhile, the Sonar chart above highlights the decline in contractual rates – which, excluding fuel surcharges, were down 17% year on year (y/y) in Q3. Those metrics, combined with the favorable impact of seasonality, are contributing to a strong start to the fourth quarter for loaded domestic containerized intermodal volumes – up 4.2% y/y through the first 26 days of October. This compares favorably with a 1% y/y increase in long distance (over 800 miles) tender volumes over the same period.

