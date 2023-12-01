Up 74% since early 2023, will Salesforce stock continue its strong rally?
Salesforce stock (NYSE: CRM ) is up 74% YTD compared to a 19% rise in the S&P500 over the same period. Furthermore, at the current price of $230 per share, it is trading 4% below its fair value of $240 – Trefis estimates salesforce evaluation,
Amidst the current financial backdrop, CRM stock has seen little change, rising slightly from the $225 level in early January 2021 to around $230 now, compared to a roughly 20% increase for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. Overall, CRM stock’s performance in relation to the index has been quite volatile. Returns for the stock were 14% in 2021, -48% in 2022, and 74% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023 – indicating that CRM underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2022. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To information technology giants including AAPL, MSFT, and NVDA, and even megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and AMZN. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could CRM face a similar situation in 2021 and 2022 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?
The company beat consensus estimates in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (FY February-January), with revenue rising 11% year-on-year to $8.72 billion. This was driven by a 13% increase in subscriptions and support revenue, partially offset by a 4% decline in the professional services and other segment. The Subscription and Support unit contributes over 90% to the top line and comprises five sub-segments – Sales Cloud (up 10%), Service Cloud (11%), Platform and Others (11%), Marketing and Commerce (up 8%), and data (up 22%). On the cost front, total expenses as a % of revenue witnessed a favorable decline in the quarter. Overall, net income increased by $210 million to $1.22 billion.
The company’s revenue rose 11% to $25.6 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2024. This was mainly due to 12% growth in the subscription and support division. Additionally, due to lower expense figures, operating margin increased from 2.9% to 13.3% in the same period. This resulted in net income of $2.7 billion, compared to $306 million in the year-ago period.
Moving forward, the company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $9.18-$9.23 billion. overall, salesforce revenue It is projected to reach $34.76 billion in FY2024. Additionally, CRM’s revenue per share is expected to increase to $33.85. This combined with a P/S multiple of slightly above 7x would lead to a valuation of $240.
