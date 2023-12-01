Up 74% since early 2023, will Salesforce stock continue its strong rally?

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks , [+] Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, talks during the APEC CEO Summit at Moscone West on November 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California. The APEC summit is being held in San Francisco and will run until November 17. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) getty images

Salesforce stock (NYSE: CRM ) is up 74% YTD compared to a 19% rise in the S&P500 over the same period. Furthermore, at the current price of $230 per share, it is trading 4% below its fair value of $240 – Trefis estimates salesforce evaluation,

Amidst the current financial backdrop, CRM stock has seen little change, rising slightly from the $225 level in early January 2021 to around $230 now, compared to a roughly 20% increase for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. Overall, CRM stock’s performance in relation to the index has been quite volatile. Returns for the stock were 14% in 2021, -48% in 2022, and 74% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023 – indicating that CRM underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2022. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To information technology giants including AAPL, MSFT, and NVDA, and even megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and AMZN. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could CRM face a similar situation in 2021 and 2022 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

The company beat consensus estimates in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (FY February-January), with revenue rising 11% year-on-year to $8.72 billion. This was driven by a 13% increase in subscriptions and support revenue, partially offset by a 4% decline in the professional services and other segment. The Subscription and Support unit contributes over 90% to the top line and comprises five sub-segments – Sales Cloud (up 10%), Service Cloud (11%), Platform and Others (11%), Marketing and Commerce (up 8%), and data (up 22%). On the cost front, total expenses as a % of revenue witnessed a favorable decline in the quarter. Overall, net income increased by $210 million to $1.22 billion.

The company’s revenue rose 11% to $25.6 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2024. This was mainly due to 12% growth in the subscription and support division. Additionally, due to lower expense figures, operating margin increased from 2.9% to 13.3% in the same period. This resulted in net income of $2.7 billion, compared to $306 million in the year-ago period.

Moving forward, the company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $9.18-$9.23 billion. overall, salesforce revenue It is projected to reach $34.76 billion in FY2024. Additionally, CRM’s revenue per share is expected to increase to $33.85. This combined with a P/S multiple of slightly above 7x would lead to a valuation of $240.

