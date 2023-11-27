Up 7% in the past month, where is Intercontinental Exchange stock headed?

United States – May 12: Christopher Edmonds, chief development officer of InterContinental , [+] The exchange testifies during a House Agriculture Committee hearing titled Changing Market Roles: The FTX Proposal and Trends in New Clearinghouse Models on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in the Longworth Building. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images) CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images

Intercontinental Exchange’s stock (NYSE: ICE) is up about 11% YTD, while the S&P500 is up 18% over the same period. Furthermore, at the current price of $114 per share, ICE stock is trading 11% below its fair value of $129 – Trefis estimates Valuation of Intercontinental Exchange,

Amid the current financial backdrop, ICE stock has seen little change, rising slightly from $115 levels in early January 2021 to around $115 now, compared to a roughly 20% rise for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. happened. Notably, ICE stock has underperformed the broader market each of the past three years. Returns for the stock were 19% in 2021, -25% in 2022, and 11% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023 – indicating that ICE underperforms S&P In 2021, 2022 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To financial sector giants including Wei, JPM and MA, and even megacap stars GOOG, TSLA and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could ICE face a similar situation in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

The company reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2023, with earnings beating estimates but revenue falling short of expectations. It reported net revenue (Revenue minus transaction-based expenses) of $2 billion – an increase of 11% year-over-year. The increase was primarily driven by a 26% decline in transaction-based expenses, followed by a 5% increase in fixed income and data services and a 20% increase in mortgage technology revenue. On the expense front, operating expenses in the quarter increased by 29% year-on-year. However, the negative impact was outweighed by the improvement in other income by -$1.24 billion to -$163 million. Overall, adjusted net income was $541 million, compared with a net loss of $191 million in the year-ago period.

Net revenue for the first three quarters of fiscal 2023 increased 5% year-on-year to $5.79 billion. This was mainly due to lower transaction-based expenses and a 7% increase in fixed income and data services revenues. Furthermore, operating expenses as a % of revenue saw an adverse increase over the same period, but the impact was offset by higher other income. Overall, adjusted net income increased 95% year-over-year to $1.99 billion.

Going forward, we expect the fourth quarter results to be similar. overall, Intercontinental Exchange Revenue (Total Revenue) is projected to reach $9.72 billion in FY 2023, which will translate into net revenue of approximately $8.02 billion. Additionally, ICE’s adjusted net income margin is expected to improve over the year, leading to annual GAAP EPS of $5.62. This combined with a P/E multiple of 23x would give it a valuation of $129.

