Image Source: Getty Images

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) share price is down 48.3% in two years. This means that shares have lost almost half their value during this period.

We’ve seen some false rallies to date, but the stock is up 7.6% in the past month. So am I seeing an opportunity to buy a stock as it rises? Is Scottish mortgages set to rise?

What is a Scottish mortgage?

Scottish Mortgage is a well-known investment trust that invests in a diverse portfolio of companies – some listed, some unlisted.

Managed by Baillie Gifford, the trust has gained prominence for its focus on high-growth and innovative companies, often in the technology and healthcare sectors.

It has a global and long-term investment approach, looking for companies with strong growth potential.

The trust has attracted attention for its significant stakes in technology giants and disruptive innovators.

Investors often choose Scottish mortgages to invest in dynamic and forward-looking companies in a variety of industries.

NAV discount

It is not easy to identify whether investment trusts such as Scottish Mortgage are undervalued.

These are companies that may maintain positions in hundreds of stocks, so there are no aggregate metrics like price-to-earnings ratios to work with.

However, a useful approach is to look at the net asset value (NAV), and see whether the share price represents a discount or premium.

Currently, Scottish Mortgage is trading at a 14.5% discount to its NAV. This, in turn, shows that every 85.5p I invest is worth £1.

In fact, the discount to NAV during the summer was even higher, exceeding 20%.

The only problem here is that NAV is not always reliable, especially as many of the companies invested in by Scottish Mortgage are not listed on the stock exchange.

For example, 4.1% of the portfolio is SpaceX – the Elon Musk company that is interested in space technologies and satellites.

According to the report, the company’s value in July was around $150 billion. The point is, some people may disagree with this valuation, or other valuations in the portfolio.

Personally, I see value in SpaceX. It is trading at 16.6x 2023 revenue, 10x 2024 revenue and has huge growth potential.

However, others may not feel the same way, and this is something we should examine for ourselves.

a record of success

The Trust has a reputation for identifying and investing in innovative, high-growth companies, often before they become widely recognized. These include companies in the past such as Tesla, NVIDIAAnd asml,

Despite recent share price fluctuations, Scottish Mortgage’s strategy involves weathering short-term market volatility for potential long-term gains.

I appreciate that James Anderson, who led Scottish Mortgage to success in recent years, has stepped on. but i believe working style It will remain the same.

I’m not reading too much into the stock’s recent gains. As a shareholder this is certainly a positive, and probably has something to do with interest rates reaching a peak, but it doesn’t change my position, which was already positive.

In summary, taking into account the discount to NAV and track record, I am considering increasing my stake in Scottish Mortgage.

The post Up 7.6% in a month, is the Scottish Mortgage share price about to rise? appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

James Fox holds positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc. The Motley Fool UK recommends ASML, Nvidia and Tesla. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com