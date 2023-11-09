November 9, 2023
Up 6% in the last six months, what’s next for JPMorgan stock?


JPMorgan’s stock (NYSE: JPM) is up 8% YTD, while the S&P500 is up 14% over the same period. Furthermore, the stock is currently trading at $144 per share, which is 12% below its fair value of $163 – Trefis estimates. JP Morgan’s valuation,

Amid the current financial backdrop, JPM stock has posted a strong 20% ​​gain from the $120 level in early January 2021 to now around $145, compared to about 15% for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. There has been an increase of %. However, the rise in JPM stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 28% in 2021, -13% in 2022, and 8% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 14% in 2023 – which suggests that JPM underperforms S&P In 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To other giants of the financial sector including V, MA and BAC, and even to megacap stars GOOG, TSLA and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could JPM face a situation like 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

The bank topped consensus estimates for Q3 2023. It recorded net revenues of $39.9 billion – up 22% year over year, driven primarily by 29% growth in consumer and community banking, a 32% jump in commercial banking and 10% growth in commercial banking. % growth in asset and wealth management divisions. Notably, the increase was primarily due to higher net interest income (up 30% in the quarter) attributed to improvement in net interest margin. On the cost front, provisions for credit losses and non-interest expenses as a % of revenues saw a favorable decline in the quarter. Overall, this resulted in a 35% year-over-year increase in net income to $13.15 billion.

The bank’s total revenue rose 27% to $119.5 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2023. This was mainly due to 40% YoY growth in NII and 14% growth in non-interest revenue. On the expenditure front, provisions for credit losses rose 60% year-on-year to $6.56 billion. However, the negative impact was more than offset by lower non-interest expense as a percentage of revenue. Overall, net income for the first three quarters of 2023 improved by 51% year-on-year.

Moving forward, we anticipate JP Morgan’s revenue Will reach $157.14 billion in fiscal year 2023. Additionally, JPM is likely to see modest growth in adjusted net income margin for the year, resulting in annual EPS of $15.79. This combined with a P/E multiple of slightly above 10x would yield a valuation of $163.

