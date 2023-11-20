Up 45% Since Early 2023, Where Is Apple Stock Headed?

Paramus, NJ – November 4: An Apple corporate logo hangs above the front door of their store , [+] Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus, New Jersey on November 4, 2023 (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) getty images

Apple

AAPL

The stock has performed well this year, rising nearly 45% year-to-date despite a tough demand environment following the COVID-19 easing. While Apple’s Q4 FY’23 results published earlier this month were better than estimates, revenue was $89.50 billion, marking a decline of about 1% from the previous year. Earnings came in at $1.46 per share. Apple’s outlook for the crucial holiday quarter was also weaker than expected, with the company expecting total revenue to be flat from the year-ago period, while consensus estimates had predicted growth of about 5%. So what has caused Apple’s stock to soar in recent months?

Apple’s computing products have seen their biggest decline recently as the trend towards remote work and learning declined after the pandemic, largely affecting PCs and tablets. For perspective, Apple’s Mac revenue fell 34% in Q4 to $7.6 billion, while iPad revenue was down 10% to $6.4 billion. Although it is likely that the PC market is bottoming out, demand is expected to pick up from next year, with trends such as Generative Artificial Intelligence expected to boost overall IT spending and computer demand. iPhone sales have proven slightly more resilient with revenues up 3%, given Apple is helping drive demand with financing schemes and trade-in programs in emerging markets like India, Indonesia and Turkey. Additionally, the launch of the iPhone 15 at the end of the last quarter may also help Apple to some extent. Although Apple has kept prices largely in check across the entire line-up, a more favorable sales mix tilted toward the top-end iPhone Pro models could drive revenue growth. Investors are also probably pleased by the surprising turnaround in growth in Apple’s highly lucrative services sector. Services sales grew 16% to $22.3 billion in Q4, double-digit growth, after growing only 5% in Q2 and 8% in Q3 FY’23, led by App Store, advertising, AppleCare, iCloud, payment services, Returned to growth of. and AppleTV+. Apple says it now has more than 1 billion paid subscriptions on its platform, and its total device install base exceeds 2 billion. Apple’s gross margins are also reaching record highs. Margin increased 70 basis points sequentially to 45.2% in the fourth quarter. This growth is due to a favorable product mix – Apple has led customers to choose the pricier Pro versions of its products – and also due to higher service sales. Product gross margin stood at 36.6%, up 120 basis points sequentially, while service gross margin stood at 70.9%, up 40 basis points from the prior quarter.

Overall, AAPL stock has seen an extremely strong 40% rise from the $130 level in early January 2021 to now around $185, compared to a nearly 20% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period . However, the rise in AAPL stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 35% in 2021, -26% in 2022, and 45% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 17% in 2023 – which suggests that AAPL underperforms S&P In 2022. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To other giants of the information technology sector, including MSFT, NVDA, and AVGO, and even to megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and AMZN. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could AAPL face a similar situation in 2022 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

Despite signs that Apple may see a turnaround in demand, we value Apple at around $178 per share, which is 4% below market value. We think Apple’s valuation is a bit rich with the stock trading at about 28x 2024 earnings, which is elevated compared to historical levels. Moreover, as per consensus estimates, revenue growth is also likely to remain at mid-single digit levels over the next two years. See our analysis apple valuation Read on for more details on what our price estimate for Apple is and how it compares to competitors.

AAPL returns compared with Trefis Reinforced Portfolio trefis

invest with trefis Market Beating Portfolio

see all trefis price estimate