Up 40% in the Last Week, Will Roku Stock Continue Its Strong Uptrend?

POLAND – 2023/11/02: In this photo illustration, a Roku logo is displayed on a smartphone. (picture , [+] Illustration by Omar Marx/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Roku Following last week’s third-quarter report the stock appears to be turning around and is up 40% over the past five trading days. There was a lot to like about Roku’s numbers. Revenue came in at $912 million, up 20% from last year and well ahead of the consensus estimate of about $860 million. After a few tough quarters, the video ad market is showing signs of a comeback, with Roku seeing growth in content delivery sales. Platform revenue was up 18% compared to last year. Roku also added more new users than anticipated, bringing the total user base to 75.8 million, a net increase of 2.3 million active accounts from the previous quarter. This helped offset a 7% decline in average revenue per customer. On the hardware front, Roku is seeing a strong lead for its Roku branded TVs, which were launched earlier this year, with a larger share of net additions than the company’s streaming boxes in international markets during the last quarter. Included. Investors are also likely pleased with the performance of Roku’s proprietary streaming offering, the Roku Channel. In Q3, the company reported a significant increase of more than 50% in streaming hours on the channel compared to the previous year. In September, the Roku Channel accounted for about 3% of all TV streaming, a metric that appears to be in line with the levels of engagement seen on other major streaming services like Paramount+, Peacock, and Max. This could help the company achieve higher margin advertising revenues in the long run.

Roku’s rapidly increasing operating expenses, especially related to sales and marketing, have been a major concern for investors. However, the company has made some progress in cost management in recent quarters. For example, for Q4 the company estimates year-over-year growth in operating expenses will come in the negative mid-teens, which represents a significant improvement from year-over-year growth of approximately 70% in Q4 2022. Doubling down on its cost cuts, last month it noted it would lay off about 10% of its total workforce while consolidating its use of office space.

Despite the recent optimism and rally in the stock, ROKU stock has actually suffered a sharp decline of 75% from the $330 level in early January 2021 to now around $85, compared to about 3% for the S&P 500. developed. -Year period. However, the decline in ROKU stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were -31% in 2021, -82% in 2022, and 104% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 14% in 2023 – indicating that ROKU underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2022. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To giants in the consumer discretionary sector including AMZN, TSLA and TM, and even to megacap stars GOOG, MSFT and AAPL. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could ROKU face a similar situation in 2021 and 2022 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?

So is Roku stock still a good value at its current level of around $85 per share? Roku is likely to benefit from the secular trend of advertising dollars shifting from linear television to digital video formats. The stock also trades at about 3.5x forward revenue, well below the more than 30x level the company traded at at its peak in 2021. We value Roku stock at approximately $96 per share, which is 17% above the current market price. , See our analysis roku evaluation, expensive or cheap For more information on what’s driving our price estimate for the stock.

ROKU returns compared to the Trefis Reinforced Portfolio trefis

invest with trefis Market Beating Portfolio

see all trefis price estimate