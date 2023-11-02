Up 35% this year, how will Applied Materials stocks trend after Q4 results?

China – 2023/02/15: In this photo illustration, American Semiconductor Corporation Applied , [+] The Material logo is displayed on a smartphone screen with an economic stock exchange index graph in the background. (Photo illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

applied material

AMAT

Q4FY23 results are expected to be published on November 16, reporting another quarter that is likely to see a sales slowdown due to potentially weak demand for devices from the memory market. We expect revenue for the quarter to decline approximately 9% year-over-year to approximately $6.15 billion, which is broadly in line with estimates. We expect earnings to be approximately $1.89 per share. See our analysis Applied Content Income Preview A closer look at what to expect when a company reports results.

Amid the current financial backdrop, AMAT stock has seen an extremely strong gain of 55% from the $85 level at the beginning of January 2021 to now around $130, compared to about 10% for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. developed.

However, the rise in AMAT stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 82% in 2021, -38% in 2022, and 35% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 9% in 2023 – which suggests that AMAT underperforms S&P In 2022. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To information technology giants including AAPL, MSFT, and NVDA, and even megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and AMZN. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could AMAT face a similar situation in 2022 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

Semiconductor fabs have been slowing their budgets for new equipment in recent quarters as increased supply and reduced demand for chips ease the COVID-19 tailwinds for the consumer electronics industry, hitting sales of laptops, tablets and smartphones. There has been a decline compared to last year. However, Applied posted better-than-expected results in the third quarter. Revenue declined 1.4% year-over-year to $6.43 billion as the company faced headwinds in the memory market, while sales at foundry and logic chip players were strong. For Q4, the company expects Semiconductor Systems revenue to be about $4.75 billion, compared to about $5.04 billion in the year-ago period. The company is forecasting service revenue of about $1.42 billion, which is roughly flat from last year, and display revenue of about $290 million.

Now, is Applied Materials stock attractive ahead of earnings? Applied Materials stock is up about 35% so far this year and currently trades at about $131 per share. This implies a valuation of about 18 times FY23 estimated earnings, which is a relatively fair valuation in our view. Although the company’s revenue and earnings are projected to decline this year, there are several positive trends for the stock. The semiconductor industry is likely to expand significantly due to trends like generic AI and cloud computing. Additionally, Applied is also looking to expand its revenue streams. Earlier this year the company introduced Centura Sculpta, a machine that can reduce the time semiconductor fabs spend on lithography, rivaling Dutch giant ASML for its extreme ultraviolet lithography technology. Is known. We value Applied Materials stock at approximately $148 per share, which is 13% above the current market price. See our analysis applied materials evaluation Let’s take a closer look at the factors driving our price estimate for the stock.

AMAT returns compared with Trefis Reinforced Portfolio trefis

invest with trefis Market Beating Portfolio

see all trefis price estimate