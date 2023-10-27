Up 34% this year, will Apple stock rise further after Q4 results?
Amid the current financial backdrop, AAPL stock has posted a strong 35% gain from the $130 level in early January 2021 to now around $175, compared to about 10% for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. developed. However, the rise in AAPL stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 35% in 2021, -26% in 2022, and 34% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 10% in 2023 – which suggests that AAPL underperforms S&P In 2022. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To other giants of the information technology sector, including MSFT, NVDA, and AVGO, and even to megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and AMZN. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could AAPL face a similar situation in 2022 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?
Overall, we expect sales of products like the Mac and iPad to also decline year-over-year as remote work becomes easier and the broader PC and tablet market cools. For example, Gartner
Although Apple stock could move higher if it beats earnings, we believe the stock is slightly overvalued at its current level of approximately $173 per share. Apple stock is currently trading at 30x 2023 earnings, which is high relative to historical levels. Additionally, consensus estimates project Apple’s earnings will decline this year, with revenue growth expected to slow next year as well. We value Apple at about $168 per share, which is about 3% below the market value. See our analysis apple evaluation Read on for more details on what our price estimate for Apple is and how it compares to competitors.
