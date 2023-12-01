Up 25% in the past month, is there more room to run up additional storage stock?

Ukraine – 2021/03/31: In this photo illustration, an extra space storage logo is displayed , [+] Smartphone and a PC screen. (Photo illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Extra Space Storage stock (NYSE: EXR) is currently trading at $130 per share, which is about 43% down (up 75%) from the $227 level as of January 2, 2022 (pre-inflation shock high), and its Valuation seems low. extra space storage

EXR

Its stock was trading at around $170 at the end of June 2022, just before the Fed started raising rates, and it now trades 24% below that level. In comparison, the S&P 500 rose about 20% during this period. The share price has declined in recent quarters for a number of reasons – declining self-storage facility rates, a significant jump in interest expense, and a cautiously optimistic outlook towards Life Storage’s recent acquisition.

lsi

ink

Amid the current financial backdrop, EXR stock has seen a 15% gain from the $115 level in early January 2021 to now around $130, compared to a nearly 20% rise for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. happened. However, the rise in EXR stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 96% in 2021, -35% in 2022, and -12% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023 – indicating that EXR Underperformed S&P In 2022 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To real estate giants including PLD, AMT, and EQIX, and even megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could EXR face a similar situation as in 2022 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

A return to pre-inflation shock levels means EXR stock would need to gain about 75% from current levels. Although we do not expect this to materialize in the short term, the growth prospects look attractive in the mid to long term. This is because the firm is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, which deals in self-storage properties. Additionally, it recently acquired Life Storage Inc., expanding its operational footprint. Strong organic demand for storage facilities, as well as EXR’s presence near major population centres, works in its favour.

Our detailed analysis of The post-inflation upside shock of excess space storage Captures trends in a company’s stock during the turbulent market conditions seen in 2022 and compares these trends to the stock’s performance during the 2008 recession.

2022 inflation shock

Timeline of inflation shocks so far:

2020 – early 2021: Increase in money supply to mitigate the impact of lockdowns led to higher demand for goods; Manufacturers are unable to keep up.

Early 2021: Shipping disruptions and labor shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic are impacting supplies

April 2021: Inflation rate crosses 4% and increases rapidly

Early 2022: Energy and food prices rise due to Russian invasion of Ukraine. Fed begins its rate hike process

June 2022: Inflation levels reach 9% – the highest level in 40 years. S&P 500 Index decline of more than 20% From extreme levels.

From extreme levels. October 2022 – July 2023: The Fed continues its rate hike process; Improving market sentiment helped the S&P500 recoup some of its losses

Through July 2023: The Fed has kept interest rates unchanged to reduce recession fears, although another rate hike remains a possibility.

EXR Stock Performance During the 2022 Inflation Shock trefis

By contrast, here’s how EXR stock and the broader market performed during the 2007/2008 crisis.

Timeline of the 2007–08 crisis

10/1/2007: Estimated pre-crisis peak in the S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 – 10/1/2008: Market decline accelerates in line with Lehman bankruptcy filing (9/15/08)

3/1/2009: Estimated bottom of the S&P 500 index

12/31/2009: Initial recovery to levels before rapid decline (circa 9/1/2008)

EXR and S&P 500 performance during the 2007–08 crisis

Extra Space Storage stock declined from nearly $16 in September 2007 (pre-crisis peak) to below $6 in March 2009 (as the market bottomed), meaning that EXR stock lost half of its pre-crisis value. Lost about 60%. After the 2008 crisis it reached a level of around $12 in the early 2010s, increasing by 84% between March 2009 and January 2010. The S&P 500 index saw a 51% decline, falling from a high of 1,540 in September 2007 to 757 in March 2009. After this, between March 2009 and January 2010, it increased by 48% to the level of 1,124.

EXR basics in recent years

Extra space storage revenue increased from $1.3 billion in 2019 to $1.4 billion in 2020. Furthermore, it increases to $1.6 billion in 2021 and $1.9 billion in 2022. This increase was primarily driven by higher property rentals and tenant reinsurance income.

Similarly, earnings are projected to increase from $3.27 in 2019 to $6.41 in 2022.

Does Extra Space Storage have enough cash cushion to meet its obligations through ongoing inflation shocks?

Extra Space Storage’s debt increased from $5.7 billion in 2020 to $7.3 billion in 2022, while its cash decreased from $109 million to $93 million. Additionally, the company projects $1.2 billion in cash flow from operations in 2022. Overall, the company has a larger debt obligation than a cash cushion, which presents a near-term risk to the stock’s upside.

conclusion

With the Fed’s efforts to control runaway inflation rates helping market sentiment, we believe Extra Space Storage stocks have the potential for strong gains once fears of a potential recession fade away. That said, pressure on the company’s balance sheet remains a risk factor to the realization of these gains.

EXR Returns Compared with Trefis Reinforced Portfolio trefis

invest with trefis Market Beating Portfolio

see all trefis price estimate