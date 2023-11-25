Image Source: Rolls-Royce PLC

What a difference a year makes. Last November, I could buy Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares for just 89p. After this the company deteriorated and the share price increased to today’s price of 246p. This spectacular run marks the greatest comeback by any side FTSE 100 Stock during the period.

In fairness, Footsie hasn’t offered great returns recently, and as shares continue to slide in this country, I’m glad to see at least one big name bucking the trend. I’m even glad that I saw how cheap the shares looked and bought them during most of the boom.

So now we have a company on more definitive footing that is up 189% right now. Is the Rolls-Royce still affordable at this price? Could the firm run another similar campaign? Or has it moved into overbought territory and should be avoided? Let’s take a look at these questions.

189% surge

Let’s start by isolating that 189% increase. One reason the share price rose was that it had hit a low last year. It fell to less than £1 after the pandemic left planes grounded and the company’s engines not in use or requiring maintenance. Therefore, as soon as Covid restrictions end and flights resume, it was always likely that the affected share price would see a movement. But this is not the only reason.

New CEO Tufan Erginbilgic has made several efficiency improvements. The results of these changes probably surprised even them as Rolls demolished expectations in the first half. While this streamlining isn’t yet enough to bring the company back to profitability, the future looks much better than it did a year ago.

Again, my concern is that we may be near the top. It’s easy to say in hindsight, but the 89p share price looks really cheap. Now, flights are operating normally and most protocols have been implemented. What will drive growth here in the future?

Future

Well, the prospects are looking bright to me. The dividend payment is due next year. The company was a reliable dividend stock until the pandemic hit, and the consensus forecast of a 1% dividend yield for 2024 looks small but promising.

The company’s order book also looks strong. Recent orders include Air India’s purchase of its new engines airbus a350 The fleet and the US Air Force are replacing its engines b52 Bomber. The company has no dearth of customers.

And in the longer term, Rolls-Royce’s engineering expertise could be useful in building small nuclear power plants such as SMRs to create clean, green energy. The company has committed £200m from the UK Government and is also in talks with other countries, although I would add that current plans include first construction no later than 2028.

Overall, I like the direction the company is going. It’s not the bargain it was 12 months ago, but with rising earnings and in-demand products, shares look cheap. I already have a post but I may add to it soon.

