Up 18% this year, will Walmart stock continue to rise beyond the third quarter?

Fiscal year 2023 ends in January 2023.

Walmart (NYSE: WMT), the world’s largest retailer (by revenue), operating discount stores, supercenters, neighborhood markets and Sam’s Club warehouses, reports its fiscal third quarter results on Thursday, November 16. Is going to do. We expect WMT stock to trade lower due to fiscal third-quarter results missing modest consensus on revenue and earnings. The company expects Q3 sales to grow 3% year-over-year and adjusted EPS between $1.45 and $1.50. Sales are expected to grow 4% to 4.5% for full year 2024 (year ending January 2024). It should be noted that Walmart has $50.4 billion of debt outstanding and currently has $13.9 billion of cash and cash equivalents. With financing rates being significantly higher than in previous years, this significant debt not only increases the long-term risk for the retailer but also increases interest costs. Additionally, the company sees comparable sales growth slowing in the US this year. The company saw 7.4% US comp sales growth in Q1’24, followed by 6.4% growth in Q2’24. It will be interesting to see if the company continues this trend in the upcoming Q3 results.

WMT stock has seen a 15% rise from the $145 level in early January 2021 to its current level, compared to a roughly 20% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. However, the growth in WMT stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 0% in 2021, -2% in 2022, and 18% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 15% in 2023 – which suggests that WMT Underperformed S&P In 2021. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To other giants of the consumer staples sector, including PG, COST and KO, and even to megacap stars GOOG, TSLA and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could WMT face a similar situation in 2021 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

Our forecast indicates Walmart’s valuation at $153 per share, which is 8% below the current market price. View our interactive dashboard analysis WMT’s earnings preview: What to expect in the third quarter? for more information.

(1) Revenue is expected to fall slightly short of consensus estimates

Trefis estimates Walmart’s Q3 2024 revenue will be about $157.1 billion, slightly below the consensus estimate. In the second quarter of 2024, Walmart projects revenue of $161.6 billion, up 5.9% year-over-year, driven by a 6.4% increase in U.S. same-store sales. Transactions grew 2.9% during the quarter, and the average ticket was up 3.4%. E-commerce contribution to comparable sales was 230 basis points lower than a year earlier as post-pandemic shifts continued. The company’s e-commerce revenue in the US increased by 24%. This growth was aided by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery as well as advertising. we anticipate Walmart’s revenue $633.7 billion for fiscal year 2024, an increase of 4% annually.

2) EPS is likely to miss consensus estimates marginally

WMT’s Q3 2024 earnings per share are expected to be $1.48 per Trefis analysis, slightly below the consensus estimate. The retailer’s consolidated operating income rose 6.7% and adjusted operating income rose 8.1% in the second quarter of 2024. All three business segments (Walmart US, International and Sam’s Club) saw growth in operating income during the quarter. As a result, Q2 2024 EPS increased 4.0% year-over-year to $1.84.

(3) The stock price estimate is lower than the current market price

According to Walmart’s valuation, with an EPS estimate of around $6.14 in FY2024 and a P/E multiple of 25.0x, this translates to a price of $153, which is 8% below the current market price.

It’s helpful to see how its counterparts fare. WMT Peers shows how Walmart’s stock compares to its peers on the metrics that matter. You’ll find other valuable comparisons for companies in different industries on Peer Comparisons.

