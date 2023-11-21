November 21, 2023
Up 10% in the past month, what’s next for Morgan Stanley stock?


Morgan Stanley stock (NYSE: MS) has fallen about 6% YTD, while the S&P500 has gained 18% over the same period. Furthermore, the stock is currently trading at $80 per share, which is 11% below its fair value of $90 – Trefis estimates. Morgan Stanley valuation,

Amid the current financial backdrop, MS stock has seen a 15% gain from the $70 level at the start of January 2021 to now around $80, compared to a nearly 20% gain for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. developed. However, the rise in MS stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 43% in 2021, -13% in 2022, and -6% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 18% in 2023 – indicating that MS underperforms S&P In 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To financial sector giants including Wei, JPM and MA, and even megacap stars GOOG, TSLA and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could MS face a similar situation in 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

The investment bank beat third-quarter earnings estimates, while revenue was in line with expectations. It recorded total revenues of $13.27 billion – up 2% year-on-year, driven by 14% growth in investment management and 5% growth in wealth management segments, partially offset by a 3% decline in the institutional securities unit. Specifically, the Institutional Securities Division includes investment banking and sales and trading businesses. On the cost front, total expenses witnessed an adverse growth of 5% year-on-year. Overall, this reduced adjusted net income by 9% to $2.26 billion.

The company’s revenue for the first three quarters of 2023 is expected to rise 1% year-on-year to $41.25 billion. While wealth management revenues grew 10% year-on-year, this was almost offset by an 8% decline in the institutional securities segment. Moreover, non-interest expense as a % of revenue increased in the same period. Overall, adjusted net income declined 15% year-over-year to $7.15 billion.

Going forward, we expect the fourth quarter results to follow the same trend. overall, Morgan Stanley’s revenue It is estimated to be around $54.22 billion in fiscal year 2023. Additionally, MS is likely to see a slight decline in adjusted net income margin for the year, leading to adjusted net income of $9.34 billion and annual GAAP EPS of $5.65. This combined with a P/E multiple of just below 16x would yield a valuation of $90.

invest with trefis Market Beating Portfolio

see all trefis price estimate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

What is OBR and why does it matter?

What is OBR and why does it matter?

November 21, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Millions of people in France warned not to eat eggs from backyard chickens due to chemical pollution

November 21, 2023

You may have missed

What is OBR and why does it matter?

What is OBR and why does it matter?

November 21, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Millions of people in France warned not to eat eggs from backyard chickens due to chemical pollution

November 21, 2023
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ is releasing the worst Operator skin, but there’s a problem

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ is releasing the worst Operator skin, but there’s a problem

November 21, 2023
Medtronic shrugs off concerns over newer weight-loss drugs, raises annual forecast

Medtronic shrugs off concerns over newer weight-loss drugs, raises annual forecast

November 21, 2023
Jeff Bezos is ‘aggressively’ selling more Amazon stock again on Tuesday after unloading shares last week, sources say

Jeff Bezos is ‘aggressively’ selling more Amazon stock again on Tuesday after unloading shares last week, sources say

November 21, 2023
image

ASIC spends big on financial advice activity

November 21, 2023