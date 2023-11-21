Up 10% in the past month, what’s next for Morgan Stanley stock?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 17: The Morgan Stanley headquarters building is seen on January 17, , [+] 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) getty images

Morgan Stanley stock (NYSE: MS) has fallen about 6% YTD, while the S&P500 has gained 18% over the same period. Furthermore, the stock is currently trading at $80 per share, which is 11% below its fair value of $90 – Trefis estimates. Morgan Stanley valuation,

Amid the current financial backdrop, MS stock has seen a 15% gain from the $70 level at the start of January 2021 to now around $80, compared to a nearly 20% gain for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. developed. However, the rise in MS stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 43% in 2021, -13% in 2022, and -6% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 18% in 2023 – indicating that MS underperforms S&P In 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To financial sector giants including Wei, JPM and MA, and even megacap stars GOOG, TSLA and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could MS face a similar situation in 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

The investment bank beat third-quarter earnings estimates, while revenue was in line with expectations. It recorded total revenues of $13.27 billion – up 2% year-on-year, driven by 14% growth in investment management and 5% growth in wealth management segments, partially offset by a 3% decline in the institutional securities unit. Specifically, the Institutional Securities Division includes investment banking and sales and trading businesses. On the cost front, total expenses witnessed an adverse growth of 5% year-on-year. Overall, this reduced adjusted net income by 9% to $2.26 billion.

The company’s revenue for the first three quarters of 2023 is expected to rise 1% year-on-year to $41.25 billion. While wealth management revenues grew 10% year-on-year, this was almost offset by an 8% decline in the institutional securities segment. Moreover, non-interest expense as a % of revenue increased in the same period. Overall, adjusted net income declined 15% year-over-year to $7.15 billion.

Going forward, we expect the fourth quarter results to follow the same trend. overall, Morgan Stanley’s revenue It is estimated to be around $54.22 billion in fiscal year 2023. Additionally, MS is likely to see a slight decline in adjusted net income margin for the year, leading to adjusted net income of $9.34 billion and annual GAAP EPS of $5.65. This combined with a P/E multiple of just below 16x would yield a valuation of $90.

MS Returns compared with Trefis Reinforced Portfolio trefis

invest with trefis Market Beating Portfolio

see all trefis price estimate