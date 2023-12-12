Do you get an uncomfortable, allergy-symptom-filled feeling whenever you go near the Christmas tree? If , [+] So, then you may be experiencing “Christmas Tree Syndrome”. (Photo: Getty) getty

Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, you always make me so restless!

Does this happen to you as the December holidays approach? Do you notice various allergy like symptoms like runny nose, watery eyes, cough, difficulty in breathing, rash or itching especially whenever you walk around the Christmas tree? If so, you may be experiencing what has been called “Christmas tree syndrome.”

What is Christmas Tree Syndrome?

“Christmas Tree Syndrome” is not when you collect Christmas trees or somehow believe that everything around you, including your family members, is actually a Christmas tree. Rather, it occurs when you are allergic to something on or in the Christmas tree. It can be a real or fake Christmas tree. Not surprisingly, this syndrome is most common in people who already have a history of allergies or asthma. But just because you’ve been allergy-free your entire life doesn’t mean that one day something about O. Tannenbaum won’t start damaging your immune system.

What are the possible causes of Christmas tree syndrome?

You see, a tree can carry a lot with itself. Usually, the tree itself will not cause allergies. But by the time the real Christmas tree gets to your house, it’s already around the block. It’s not virgin at all. A pine tree may be covered not only with pine pollen, but also pollen from many different plants around it, such as ragweed and grasses. And many people are allergic to ragweed and grass pollen.

Furthermore, according to a research paper published in 2011, a Christmas tree can have up to 50 different types of mold. History of allergies, asthma and immunology, Think about this the next time you think about sleeping in bed with your Christmas tree.

Then there are the drinks: pesticides, pollution, feces, urine and much else that can happen outside. If you think about it, a Christmas tree is like a giant brush. It will carry a lot of stuff while being towed on the ground and on various surfaces. And guess what animals might be inclined to do when they see a tree. Here’s a hint: It rhymes with tree and starts with “p.”

The smell of pine tree sap can also be a problem. That smell comes from chemicals called terpenes that can enter the air, enter your respiratory tract and cause inflammation. Pine nuts can also make some people’s immune systems go a little crazy.

While a fake tree may not have the natural pine sap smell, pine nuts, pollen or some of the other allergens that a real tree typically has, a fake may not give you relief from allergic reactions. Fake Christmas trees may still contain dust, mold, dirt, feces, urine, insects, insect feces, and other things that can throw off your immune system. This may be especially possible if you have stored the tree in an unsafe location throughout the year. So, when you’re not “oww” and “ahhh” at your fake Christmas tree and saying, “It looks so real,” it’s a good idea to keep your fake tree hidden in a place that’s clean, dry. and be free from insects and other animals. Also, check the fake tree periodically throughout the year to make sure it hasn’t become covered with fungus or turned into a cabana by a pack of raccoons.

How can you prevent Christmas tree allergies?

There are other things you can do to keep yourself as free from Christmas tree syndrome as possible:

Place the tree outside: This could be a problem if you’re celebrating Christmas in the East Antarctic Plateau, where temperatures can dip as low as -94°C. But if you’re in a warmer climate, the outdoor environment may provide more natural ventilation to remove many allergens.

This could be a problem if you’re celebrating Christmas in the East Antarctic Plateau, where temperatures can dip as low as -94°C. But if you’re in a warmer climate, the outdoor environment may provide more natural ventilation to remove many allergens. clean your tree : This is not a euphemism. If you’re going to bring your tree indoors, try washing it down with a hose first, blow away allergens with a leaf blower, or at least shake the tree first.

: This is not a euphemism. If you’re going to bring your tree indoors, try washing it down with a hose first, blow away allergens with a leaf blower, or at least shake the tree first. clean yourself: As soon as you encounter a tree, change your clothes and do not wear them until they have been washed. If you were wearing one of those ugly Christmas sweaters, never wear it again. Also consider taking a shower so you can remove any allergens that are still clinging to you.

As soon as you encounter a tree, change your clothes and do not wear them until they have been washed. If you were wearing one of those ugly Christmas sweaters, never wear it again. Also consider taking a shower so you can remove any allergens that are still clinging to you. Clear everything: The tree can spread allergens to everything around it such as carpet, furniture and even tree ornaments. Therefore, you may want to vacuum and clean around the tree frequently.

The tree can spread allergens to everything around it such as carpet, furniture and even tree ornaments. Therefore, you may want to vacuum and clean around the tree frequently. Make sure the room is well ventilated and that the air around the tree is well filtered: Installing an air purifier right next to a tree can help remove allergens from the air.

Installing an air purifier right next to a tree can help remove allergens from the air. Reduce exposure to trees: You can still admire a tree from a distance. Consider placing the tree in a room you don’t visit often such as your neighbor’s bathroom. Additionally, get rid of the tree as soon as the holiday season is over. The longer you keep the tree, the more mold can grow, the more insects can defecate on it and the greater the risk of exposure to all the allergens. Plus, things can get awkward when you have to explain to your Valentine’s Day date why your Christmas tree is still standing.

You can still admire a tree from a distance. Consider placing the tree in a room you don’t visit often such as your neighbor’s bathroom. Additionally, get rid of the tree as soon as the holiday season is over. The longer you keep the tree, the more mold can grow, the more insects can defecate on it and the greater the risk of exposure to all the allergens. Plus, things can get awkward when you have to explain to your Valentine’s Day date why your Christmas tree is still standing. Try allergy medications: If you start having symptoms, over-the-counter oral antihistamine medications or nasal steroid sprays may help. Hydrocortisone cream can especially soothe any skin problems. If these don’t reduce your symptoms enough, see your doctor.

If all of the above fails, you may want to consider the Christmas tree alternative. Sure, a Christmas lamp post or a life-size statue of Shaquille O’Neal at Christmas might make you yearn for a real Christmas tree in the short term. But suffering from allergy symptoms every December holiday season doesn’t have to be a hassle.