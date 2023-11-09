ESG icon concept in hand for environmental, social and governance sustainably and ethically , [+] Business on network connection on green background. getty

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, once the darling of Wall Street, is seeing a significant slowdown. Assets under management in ESG funds declined from $339 billion in the second quarter to $315 billion at the end of September. This shift has far-reaching implications, particularly with respect to the advancement of diversity and inclusion within the corporate sector.

The breakdown you need to know:

According to CultureBanks, ESG investing has been at the forefront of a significant shift in financial strategy over the past few years. Investors, corporations and governments have increasingly recognized the importance of considering environmental impact, social responsibility and strong governance in their decisions. However, recent trends suggest that this enthusiasm may be waning as companies are now curbing rhetoric showing their enthusiasm for ESG programs to avoid controversies.

The first signs of a slowdown in ESG investing emerged when data from financial data provider Lipper revealed a flat to slightly negative trend in the cumulative flow of investments into US ESG funds. However, nearly 70% of US CEOs said their ESG programs have improved overall financial performance. This shows that although companies may not be as vocal about these initiatives right now, they are still underway.

ESG Culture War:

The decline in ESG investing is not just a matter of financial performance. Increasingly, businesses are being included in heated cultural debates. These culture wars, which often involve highly emotive issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as well as LGBTQ+ rights, have put businesses in a precarious position.

The backlash against ESG investing has had a particularly profound impact on corporate diversity. Just three years ago, diversity was an important discussion topic for executives at many large companies. However, according to FactSet, the number of S&P 500 companies that mentioned “ESG” in their first-quarter earnings calls was only 74, the lowest in nearly three years and down from a peak of 156 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

situational awareness:

The lack of ESG investing has far-reaching implications. This impacts not only the financial strategies of corporations but also the progress of diversity and inclusion within these institutions. As the culture wars continue and the financial world grapples with the ESG dilemma, it remains to be seen how these dynamics will evolve.