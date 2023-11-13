Saudi Arabia’s 28,000-square-kilometre development on the Red Sea coast is focused on two destinations: Red Sea Global and Amala. The project will bring a host of luxury hotels, dining and outdoor experiences to visitors – all with a sustainable approach.

The developers plan for the entire site to run on 100 percent solar power send zero waste to landfill, They are limiting the number of visitors to one million per year.

A big part of the area’s attraction for travelers is its long, sandy coastlines and blue waters. But what lies beneath the waves may be the most exciting thing. Coral reefs and diverse marine life are in abundance here and will prove to be a big attraction for water lovers – especially scuba divers.

So could massive projects in the Red Sea turn them into the next big dive destination? quite possibly.

Why would Saudi dive sites challenge Egypt’s position?

Red Sea’s confidence in the quality of its scuba diving locations is not unfounded. you only have to look across the water egyptVisit its shores to find some of the world’s most popular diving resorts.

Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh have long been praised by divers as some of the best areas on the planet, with numerous wrecks, colorful coral, curious geology and an outstanding abundance of marine life.

As an untouched shore of the Red Sea, it has great potential Saudi Arab, Also, unlike some of Egypt’s more popular resorts, the Red Sea plans to minimize divers’ impact on the reef and keep strict controls on its use.

Galaxay, a subsidiary of Red Sea Global, will oversee all diving activities in the area. Working with the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), they plan to ensure that sites are not overtaxed and aim to maintain the integrity of the marine ecosystem.

“It is not open to everyone; Dive companies can’t just come and set up,” explains John Pagano, Group CEO of The Red Sea.

“This is very much under control because we want to ensure that the sustainability ethos of the company is maintained and that we protect this extremely precious environment.”

What is there to see for scuba divers in the Red Sea of ​​Saudi Arabia?

Although Pagano can’t yet name the best sites to look at – “We’ve identified several sites; We have a 2,500 square kilometer archipelago surrounded by a barrier reef” – the prospects are attractive.

Last year, a research study of the Al Waz Lagoon (2,081 square kilometers area including 92 islands) revealed an incredible amount of diverse habitats and marine life. These include some critically endangered species such as the Halawi guitarfish and the sooty falcon. This also revealed an eight meter high coral colony which is believed to be about 600 years old.

In the future, it is hoped that divers will be able to explore the 18th century ‘Merchantman’ shipwreck, believed to be the best-preserved wooden shipwreck in the Red Sea. The wreck still contained items from his voyage, including jars, porcelain and some spices.

Saudi Arabia is taking a sustainable approach

Pagano also shared some of the efforts developers are taking to protect the destination’s best assets, such as their mangrove marshes and coral reefs.

“We have committed ourselves to planting 50 million new mangrove trees,” he said. “In fact, the first million saplings we have planted are in the process of being transplanted to different locations.”

Mangroves are huge carbon sinks and a valuable asset in the fight against climate change. Wherever developers encounter mangrove edges, they work around them to maintain the integrity of the valuable trees.

When it comes to protecting coral reefs, builders select locations strategically to avoid damaging or impacting existing reefs. They also use silt curtains to avoid disturbing the seabed and prevent silt from landing on corals.

Like many other places around the world, the Red Sea also uses coral farming to aid reef rejuvenation.

Perhaps most notably, Red Sea Resorts (?) will be the world’s largest destination to be powered by 100 percent renewable energy. A 750,000-strong solar panel farm has already been installed as part of the first phase to realize this goal.

