Unstoppable domains range from .com to bridge web2 and web3

Web3 domain services provider Unstoppable Domains has announced the launch of the .com namespace, allowing users to purchase “.com” addresses.

The decision to enter the world’s most popular type of traditional Web2 top-level domain (TLD), which claims more than 157 million registrations through its website, is in line with its recent expansion efforts.

Expansion

According to the official press release shared with cryptopotato, Unstoppable Domains has become the first player in the industry to offer both traditional .com domains and third-party Web3 domain names for use in Web3. The company plans to enable all features currently available for Web3 domains to work with users’ .com domains.

Commenting on the company’s move to expand its offerings, Matt Gold, CEO and Founder of Unstoppable Domains, said,

“We are thrilled to expand our offerings into the world of Web2, enabling users to purchase prestigious domain names like .com alongside their Web3 addresses – all through a single platform. This is a major milestone that continues Unstoppable’s mission to be the one-stop shop for Web3 domains – including Web3 enabled traditional Web2 domains. By uniting both Web3 and Web2, Unstoppable creates a huge opportunity to engage even more users in the domain space while bridging Web2 and Web3.

The press release also said that its customers will soon be able to attach digital wallets to Unstoppable-managed .com domains, allowing them to access these easy-to-remember addresses through a user-friendly, integrated interface like Coinbase Wallet. Will be able to receive and send crypto. And MetaMask.

In addition to wallet integration, Unstoppable said it also offers various features for Web3 domains. It includes Unstoppable Vault for easy domain storage, auto-renewal, logins, messaging, profiles, and more. The company already has a series of updates planned to add more functionality to its domain.

Since individuals, companies and brands will likely want to maintain both Web3 and Web2 addresses, such as .com, for their platform and identity, Unstoppable wants to address this area in a way that will allow them to easily do so in one place.

Invincible’s development path

Unstoppable has approximately 3.9 million registered domains. The Web3 domain provider has recently launched ‘Unstoppable Messaging’ – an end-to-end encrypted Web3 domain messenger – that allows Web3 participants to connect with friends, stay updated on their projects, and create communities in a decentralized manner while maintaining privacy. Wants to help promote.

Previously, Unstoppable announced the addition of support for ENS domain expiration this year.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com