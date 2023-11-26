Unsealed complaint says META ‘covenanted’ those under 13 and deceived the public about age enforcement

An unsealed complaint in the lawsuit filed against Meta by 33 states alleges that the company was not only aware that children under the age of 13 used its platforms, but that it targeted this demographic for years on Instagram. Also has “greed and chase”. Document that was viewed first the new York Times, Claims are that Meta has long been dishonest in how it handles the accounts of underage users when it discovers them, often failing to disable them when reported and continuing to collect their data.

The newly unsealed complaint filed Wednesday reveals arguments that were previously amended when attorneys general across the U.S. first sued Meta in California federal court last month. It alleges that the presence of under-13 children in Meta is an “open secret”. While policies at Facebook and Instagram say a person must be at least 13 years old to sign up, kids can easily lie about their age — the lawsuit says Meta is well aware of this. Knows, and has done little to stop it. Instead, when Meta received “more than 1.1 million reports of users under the age of 13 on Instagram from 2019-2023”, it “disabled only a fraction of those accounts and routinely notified parents.” Continued to collect data of children without their consent,” the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Meta “routinely violates” the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998 (COPPA) by targeting children and collecting their information without parental consent. The lawsuit also argues that Meta’s platforms lead young users to spend unhealthy amounts of time on the apps, promoting body dysmorphia and exposing them to potentially harmful content. When the lawsuit was first filed in October, a Meta spokesperson said the company was “disappointed” by the chosen course of action, adding, “We support the Attorney General’s commitment to providing teens with a safe, positive experience online.” Let’s share.”

Meta published a blog post earlier this month calling for federal legislation to put more responsibility on parents when it comes to children’s app downloads. Meta’s global security head, Antigone Davis, proposed requiring parents to have approval power over downloads for children under 16.

