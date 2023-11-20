Oxford researchers have warned that AI chatbots pose a threat to science.

Oxford AI researchers have argued in a new paper that large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT and BARD could pose a threat to science due to inaccurate responses, insisting that their use in scientific research should be restricted. should go.

LLMs are deep learning models that power artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots and are capable of generating human-like text.

Researchers at the Oxford Internet Institute say people are increasingly trusting these models and viewing them as human-like resources.

Brent Mittelstadt, director of research at the Oxford Internet Institute, said, “This is, in part, due to LLM’s design of helpful, human-sounding agents who interact with users and provide confident, well-written Answers any questions with the given text.” , said in a statement.

“The result is that users can be easily reassured that responses are accurate, even if they have no factual basis or present a biased or partial version of the truth,” he said.

Yet LLMs do not guarantee accurate responses and may misrepresent or generate false information coming from the training data (known as hallucinations) while the tone of the output remains convincing to the user.

Why shouldn’t researchers trust LLMs?

While many of the responses from chatbots will be accurate, there is no guarantee, and inaccurate outputs may occur due to the datasets used to train these AI models.

For example, if the dataset, which often comes from content on the Internet, contains “false statements, opinions, jokes, creative writing,” as the researchers say, it may produce false outputs.

Another problem is that LLMs are extremely secretive about their datasets.

In an investigation, Washington Post For example, it was discovered that Bard’s dataset – which is second only to ChatGPT in popularity – included various Internet forums, personal blogs, and websites dedicated to entertainment such as ScreenRant.

For Mittelstaedt, the main concern is not very obvious hallucinations, but rather outputs that are “a little wrong or a little biased, or where you need some specific expertise to tell that it’s wrong,” he told Euronews Next.

This may happen, for example, in the context of scientific articles.

“One of the big problems is that they will completely invent references, where if you don’t go back and look for the references, you won’t realize that it’s actually a completely fabricated paper. Or The context may be correct, but it may give you false information about what the newspaper says,” he said.

“I find ChatGPT and the language model to be a very incredible research aid. So whatever it gives me, I will always fact-check it and always make sure it is true,” he said.

What are the solutions?

ChatGPT warns users that the chatbot may provide false information.

Yet researchers recommend using large language models not as “knowledge-bases” but as “zero-shot translators”.

“This is when you are giving the model a set of inputs that contain some reliable information or data, along with a request to do something with that data. And it’s called zero-shot translation because the model has not been specifically trained to deal with that type of signal,” Mittelstaedt said.

This would mean rewriting a text into a more accessible language, “curating data” or “translating data from one format to another”.

“The way LLM is used matters. In the scientific community, it is important that we have confidence in factual information, so it is important to use LLM responsibly. If LLMs are used to prepare and disseminate scientific articles, serious harm can occur,” said Sandra Wachter, a study co-author.

The Oxford researchers are not alone in saying that guardrails are needed when it comes to using ChatGPT in science.

Nature, the world’s leading scientific publication, decided at the beginning of the year that “No LLM tool will be accepted as a credited author on the research paper“As a liability issue.

Furthermore, publication required the authors to disclose the use of a large language model in a section of their paper.

