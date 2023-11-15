The world is losing 1 million square kilometers of productive land a year to sand and dust storms, the United Nations body in charge of fighting desertification warned today.

Sand and dust storms are an underappreciated problem that is being made “dramatically” more frequent by human activities in some parts of the world.

An estimated 2 billion tonnes of sand and dust now enter the atmosphere each year – the equivalent weight of 350 Great Pyramids of Giza.

Fluctuations in intensity, size and length can make sand and dust storms “unpredictable and dangerous”, with impacts far beyond where they form, experts from the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) say .

Sand and dust storms are becoming more severe

Known by many local names such as sirocco, haboob, yellow dust or harmattan, these storms form in low-latitude dry regions and sub-humid areas where vegetation is sparse or absent.

For example, the dry Aral Sea between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is a major source of sand and dust storms.

Although this is a common natural phenomenon, the problem is becoming more serious due to human activities. Deforestation, overgrazing and excessive use of water cause Desert By spreading, the likelihood of these storms increases.

Dry And extreme temperatures brought about by climate change only serve to exacerbate these factors.

“Sand and dust storms have become increasingly frequent and severe, with transboundary impacts that threaten the environment, climate, health, agriculture, livelihoods and individuals’ socio-economic well-being,” says Firas Ziadat, chair of the UN coalition. Various aspects are being affected.” Cope with sand and dust storms.

UNCCD experts now attribute more than a quarter of the problem to human activities. In some areas, desert dust has doubled in the last century.

“The sight of dark clouds of sand and dust engulfing everything in their path and turning day into night is one of nature’s most terrifying scenes,” says Ibrahim Thiaw, UNCCD Executive Secretary.

“It’s a costly phenomenon that wreaks havoc everywhere from North and Central Asia to sub-Saharan Africa.”

Why are sand and dust storms a problem?

At their source, they damage crops, affect livestock and destroy them. topsoil, Where they store the materials they carry, they pose a risk to people with health problems such as respiratory disease – especially where they connect with local industrial pollution,

Communication networks, power generation, transportation and shipping may also be disrupted due to reduced visibility or mechanical failures.

“The accumulation of impacts from sand and dust storms can be significant,” Ziadat says.

The UNCCD has called for improved land management to restore damaged lands as well as improved early warning systems to increase resilience to these impacts.

