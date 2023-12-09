Unpopular hydrogen trials to be expanded to thousands more homes

hydrogen boiler

Hydrogen could replace natural gas in thousands of homes under a controversial plan to push entire British cities towards net zero.

Ministers have asked the UK’s main gas network operators to nominate the cities best suited to transition from methane to pure hydrogen as a pilot project over the next decade.

It comes as the government prepares to publish its long-awaited “hydrogen roadmap”, which will outline how the UK can build a network of hydrogen production factories, and power homes, businesses and transport networks with the green fuel. Can change into.

In a recent letter from the government, operators were told that policymakers “want to support the development of plans for a pilot hydrogen town that could potentially be implemented before the end of this decade”.

They were asked to name the cities they considered “best suited for conversion to enable large-scale hydrogen heating”.

Later suggestions for potential hydrogen cities include Aberdeen, Scunthorpe and areas close to Humberside and Merseyside.

Two cities in Wales and another city in the West Country have also been proposed, although only one or two of the nominated cities will be selected.

There is no doubt that the plan will prove controversial.

The government has already been forced to abandon plans for a small “hydrogen village” in Whitby after local opposition.

However, achieving the net zero target requires the UK to move away from natural gas and ministers are looking at new ways to move forward.

The Government is expected to announce within days that a further site in Redcar, Teesside, will be approved despite growing local concern.

The plan has been awaiting approval from Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho for several weeks.

One idea to reassure households is to rebrand designated towns and villages as “decarbonisation zones”, giving residents the option to switch from gas to heat pumps.

In another bold move, the minister is also considering allowing gas companies to start blending hydrogen into the country’s existing gas network.

The value of hydrogen lies in its high energy density, so it can power anything from homes to heavy vehicles.

It also produces no CO2, while gas boilers currently account for 22 per cent of UK greenhouse gas emissions.

The UK’s existing gas pipe network can be converted to hydrogen with some modifications.

This means there is widespread support for its potential as a fuel for heavy vehicles such as lorries and trains, or for power stations and heavy industries such as cement making.

However, its use in homes is controversial after a recent National Infrastructure Assessment suggested that hydrogen is inefficient for domestic settings.

Others disagree and the government’s own hydrogen strategy states that it “could provide an important low-carbon alternative to the UK’s largely natural gas-based domestic heating sector”.

SGN, which oversees 74,000km of gas pipelines serving 2 million homes and businesses in Scotland and 4 million homes in southern England, will launch one of the world’s first hydrogen trials next year.

Around 300 homes in the Scottish east coast community of Buckhaven and Dunbeath in Fife have been offered a free new hydrogen boiler and £1,000 for taking part.

SGN chief executive Mark Wild said moving forward with the Fife trial would be an essential next step.

Cadent, which supplies gas to 11 million homes and businesses across the North West, Midlands, Eastern England and north London, said it had identified an area around Scunthorpe, Merseyside, and another area in Humberside as potential hydrogen cities. Named as.

Wales & West Utilities, which supplies 2.5 million homes and businesses in an area stretching from Wrexham to Redruth, said it had identified two Welsh towns and another town in the West Country that could be suitable.

Local feedback in test towns such as Redcar will be used to gauge how to deliver larger projects.

Local MP Jacob Young, who became the first Conservative MP to represent Redcar in 2019, has supported the trial.

However, some residents have protested, fearing disruption and safety concerns.

Don Campbell, who owns two properties in Redcar, said the gas network was “not being really forthcoming” about safety concerns: “We are guinea pigs to test whether it is safe.”

A spokesperson for Northern Gas Networks said: “We would never install anything that could put people’s safety or homes at risk. As a responsible gas network, safety is always our number one priority and we have decades of experience delivering gas safely and reliably.

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “By 2030, we aim to deliver 10GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity, with at least half from green hydrogen sources, supporting more than 12,000 jobs and generating up to £11 billion. Private investment is involved. the UK.

“We are building the evidence base needed to determine whether hydrogen blending provides strategic and economic value and meets the required safety standards. We will confirm more details by the end of the year.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com