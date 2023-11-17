UNM Anderson School hosts bi-annual Rainforest Pitch Competition

The University of New Mexico Anderson’s Innovation Academy, in partnership with UNM Rainforest Innovation, hosted the Fall 2023 Rainforest Pitch Competition on Nov. 8 at Bow & Arrow Brewing Company. The top 10 student finalists competed to pitch business ideas to a live audience and three judges for a chance to win seed money.

Each student had 90 seconds to present their entry-level business idea for the three top prizes. Taking first place for the $1,000 Audience Choice Award was Ankit Jaiswal of Campus Park. The Judges’ Choice Award winners were two students from Anderson’s Japanese partnership school, Yamanashi Gakuin University. They were Yasutada Ichikawa for FAM Passport and Masaki Murakami for Nailiki. Both students received $950 in prize money.

The remaining seven finalists include Tina Memarian with DentaFresh, Andrew Norton with Trust Athletics, Keely Santillan with The Passion Project, Tiwalola Anawao with @Tiwalands, Olumide Oladoyin and Raju Wadathya with Rominium Tech, Beliza Sanchez with PokeDock and Volzix. With Aleksandra Volzak. , each received a $300 award.

A total of 48 students submitted pitch videos for review by two preliminary judges. Those judges then choose the top 10 students who advance to the final round of Bow & Arrow.

Competition Manager Rebecca Rodriguez shared that “Our goal is for students to use the prize money as seed funding for their business. This funding can help them in further research like purchasing a domain for their website or developing a prototype and many other early entrepreneurial steps. “Many students have incredible ideas but need help taking the first step.”

By participating in this competition, students begin to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset that allows them to think creatively about tackling everyday challenges.

“The competition gives students a chance to step out of their comfort zone and realize their potential to think and act like entrepreneurs in a fun, low-stress environment,” said competition coordinator Tiffany Porter-Aragon. Adding, “It also creates potential connections between students and the entrepreneurial community and in doing so gives students a reason to stay local after graduation, which directly impacts New Mexico’s economic development.

The competition is open to university students from across New Mexico. Previous participants have been from branch campuses of NMSU, NM Tech, and UNM. This year it also included schools with international partnerships.

Spring 2024 pitch competition dates are set. The deadline to submit your video pitch submission is Tuesday, March 26, and the live final round will take place on Wednesday, April 10 at Bow & Arrow Brewing Company.

For more information or to register for the Spring 2024 competition, visit

Source: news.unm.edu