Unlocking the potential of meme coins: Mono's revolutionary lending platform and NFT collection

What is Mono and what does it solve?

Mono, short for Monopoly Coin, is a cryptocurrency initiative designed to integrate the world of meme coins with traditional financial services and utilities. It solves several major challenges in the cryptocurrency sector, especially for meme coin holders. Mono offers a lending platform specifically for meme coins, allowing users to borrow against the value of their meme coin holdings. This approach aims to bring liquidity and stability to the otherwise volatile and speculative meme coin market. Additionally, Mono provides a solid bridge between digital currencies and real-world use through its Mono Visa Card, facilitating easy spending and integration of cryptocurrencies into everyday transactions.

token overview

Code name: Monopoly

Token symbol: MONO/USDT

Total supply: 100,000,000

Circulating supply: 100,000,000

coinstore listing

Trading pair: MONO/USDT

Trading time: 2024/1/26 22:00（UTC+8）

Withdrawal time: 2024/1/26 22:00（UTC+8）

What are the benefits of mono?

Mono Visa Card: This card allows holders to shop at stores worldwide, shop online, withdraw cash from ATMs and enjoy benefits like $20 activation bonus and 15% annual cashback even without making a purchase. Lending Platform: $MONO acts as a medium to the first meme coin lending platform, enabling users to borrow against their meme coin assets. Mono Collection (NFT): The platform offers a unique NFT collection, airdropped to Mono coin holders, providing them with exclusive digital assets and potential investment opportunities. Staking: Holders of $MONO can stake their coins on the Monopoly website, enabling them to make profits before the official launch or even during the presale phase.

What is included in the project ecosystem?

Financial Services Integration: With Mono Visa Card, the ecosystem bridges the gap between digital and fiat currencies, increasing the utility of meme coins in everyday transactions. Lending Platform for Meme Coins: This platform is a leading service in the cryptocurrency market, allowing loans against meme coin holdings. NFT Collection: The Mono Collection offers a range of unique and valuable NFTs, enriching the ecosystem with digital art and collectibles. Staking Opportunities: $MONO provides holders with the opportunity to earn passive income through staking, increasing the utility of the coin and incentivizing long-term holdings. Pre-sale Benefits: Early participants in the $MONO pre-sale can acquire the token at a lower price, with the potential for higher returns once the project gains momentum and gets listed on exchanges.

mono official media

Website | Twitter , Wire

