Unlocking the innovation potential of fashion

Gasco Buisson said Pandora is the world’s largest jewelry brand by volume of product sold. However, when she joined in 2022, the brand was still best known for its best-selling charm bracelets. “We need to continue serving our existing consumers while educating the next generation. “This means we need to use a variety of marketing channels and innovations to avoid alienating existing consumers,” she said. “We still do television, we’re on all the social media platforms from Meta to TikTok, but we’re also always open to exploring new platforms and technologies.”

While Pandora’s older customers get personal, customized experiences in one of its 2,400 stores, the current challenge is to recreate this personalized service online with younger customers, helping to provide them with jewelery that suits their tastes. Match together in the same way a store assistant can. “We want to get to know all of our customers better, no matter where they interact with us,” Gasco Buisson said. “Jewelry is emotion. People buy our products for themselves or as gifts to others. I want a Pandora store or website to feel like they know you, the same way I feel recognized and understood at my local nail salon.

Over the past two years, Pandora has embarked on a global innovation journey to build personalization technology across its e-commerce to achieve this goal. The software will suggest certain products or styles based on the customer’s past purchasing or browsing behavior. “It has been a long and challenging process, and after two years we are still only 10 percent complete in one of our key markets,” Gasco Buisson said. “But, already in the markets where it has been implemented, we are seeing an encouraging increase in conversions. And now we are growing.”

Photo: Alex Costa

Source: www.voguebusiness.com