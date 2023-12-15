(MENAFN-3BL) watch the video Here , The transcription is given below.

Natalie (host): Hey entrepreneurs, my name is Natalie Engler and I’m a communications manager at GoDaddy. On our mission to help entrepreneurs around the world grow, GoDaddy is happy to have experts share how you can prepare your business for busy times of year like the holiday season. Let’s start by reviewing the data:

Natalie: wow, it’s almost 70% of respondents Saying that they want to remain small in their operations. Let’s talk through this further with GoDaddy’s Chief Marketing Officer and Corporate Sustainability and ESG Manager.

Fara (Guest): I’m Fara Howard and I’m the Chief Marketing Officer at GoDaddy.

ebony (guest): I’m Ebony Janelle, and I’m a Manager in Corporate Sustainability and ESG, primarily working with our inclusive entrepreneurship program, Empower by GoDaddy.

ebony: Some of the top challenges small business owners are telling us they face are accessing funding, establishing an online presence, and marketing their small business. GoDaddy exists to support all entrepreneurs, no matter what circumstances or obstacles they are facing. In 2017, when we launched our social impact program, Empowered by GoDaddy, to equip entrepreneurs with the training and tools and resources they need to succeed, we partnered with local nonprofits and community partners to learn from those entrepreneurs. We have decided to partner with the people we are serving. about the challenges they’re facing through Empower by GoDaddy. Even with the challenges they are facing, they prefer to stay small as they try to build generational wealth and pass their businesses on to their families. Additionally, many small businesses are mission driven and exist to support positive change and work on social problems.

Fara: Ebony, would you give me a little more context as to what you mean when you say small business wants to stay small. I know many entrepreneurs want to grow and succeed. Give me a little more detail.

ebony: Just because a small business wants to stay small, doesn’t mean they don’t want to succeed. They want to be under five employees. They want to keep it manageable, so that as they build that generational wealth and grow the business, the next level is able to support that without any major disruptions that you can deal with day in and day out. day out.

ebony: Fara, let me ask you this, knowing that small businesses face these challenges, how can small business owners balance growth during peak season and the desire to remain small?

Fara: I think it’s a real challenge for the average entrepreneur to deal with the busyness of the holiday season. So, there are some things that I think are important for small businesses to keep in mind so that they can manage and grow the business. Number one, have really clear goals and know that many times in the last part of the year, you can actually make a large portion of your annual growth in that time frame. So, number two, be prepared, have your products available, have your website up and running. And if you have in-store space for that period you may really need the extra support. And then third, remember that the customers you acquired during that peak busy season may be your customers next year. Use email marketing, use social marketing, stay in touch with them, so you can grow your relationship with them while growing your business.

ebony: Talk to me about some of the top trends you’re seeing in small businesses.

Fara: The two big trends that I would contend are here to stay are generative AI. I know we’re all talking about it. It is affecting every industry. And for entrepreneurs, generic AI is a huge benefit on two big fronts. Number one, it will save you time and number two, it will help you get and retain customers. Now, if you haven’t used Generative AI, you’re probably asking how? How can this work? And finally, generative AI is an amazing tool to help you answer questions you might not know the answer to without even thinking about it. And generative AI is often built into products to help you do things faster, whether it’s writing product descriptions or creating social media posts. There is a tremendous amount of information on Generative AI on GoDaddy and GoDaddy’s products to help entrepreneurs reinvent themselves, save time, and get more customers. And speaking of customers, I think another trend that’s here to stay is mobile payments. Well, as a small business owner you bring your business with you wherever you go and have customers there and having mobile payments allows you to set up and build your business wherever you are, virtually whenever you are on the road. Will be able to. Your shop.

ebony: Here are some of my main thoughts and takeaways from listening to Fara that I learned from GoDaddy Entrepreneurs Empower. With Empower by GoDaddy we focus on three pillars: education, networking, and mentorship. Part of that education piece is to remember that new technology exists to help a small business owner not only save time, but also help them on their journey, including generative AI technology that can help you grow. Will help in accelerating. So, embrace the journey and learn and educate yourself on the power of Generative AI. Remember, building a business takes time. So, be patient while learning these new tools. Don’t wait for the perfect moment. Start with what you have and build from there. Progress is more important than perfection. Especially, when you are working on social media. Social media changes from day to day, week to week, hour to hour. So be patient and make sure you are using social media to promote your business and support your small business. And then don’t forget that community matters. Make sure you find a mentor, someone you can learn from, someone who can encourage you and support you. Find like-minded entrepreneurs and network with them. Learn to develop and challenge yourself.

For more small business tips, visit GoDaddy/Resources.

