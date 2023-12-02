Unlocking potential: how Jobcentres are driving small business growth

Today is Small Business Saturday. A day to celebrate the thousands of businesses and entrepreneurs across the country who are the backbone of our economy.

We use small businesses all the time. Whether it’s your local coffee shop, hairdresser, or family bakery, they are the beating heart of our high streets and a huge part of our economy. Around 10 million people across the UK work in companies with fewer than 50 employees. And behind these organizations stands our network of more than 630 jobcentres.

This week I visited Arapina Bakery, a small business in south London which has directly benefited from the support provided by our Jobcentre. Local employment consultant, Liam, told me about his work with bakery owner, Michaela, to identify her business needs and implement a tailor-made business plan. Through this partnership, the local jobcentre helped Michaela to recruit five new members of staff, which helped the business grow. The baked goods were amazing and we talked about how, without taking much time off from the day’s work, Liam helped with the selection, selection and hiring of staff.

This is just one of many ways local Jobcentres can help small business owners. Employer consultants work with local businesses to source job opportunities and promote these vacancies to job seekers.

Whether it’s helping draft job advertisements, navigating the recruitment process, or entering the local labor market and upskilling job seekers, the DWP Jobcentre is here to help at every stage of the recruitment journey. Are. Giving someone a chance can really be a life changer and Jobcentre can work with you to help develop your team.

This time of year, small businesses really shine. It is so important that we support the businesses in our local communities that contribute so much to our vibrant, festive high streets and town centres.

I really appreciate the dedication, adaptability and complete flexibility required to succeed in business. As the new Minister for Employment, I’m delighted to be at the heart of government advocating for small businesses, highlighting their value and ensuring they get the support they need.

Collaboration between small businesses and local jobcentres is a recipe for success. Small enterprises gain access to a support network that understands their unique challenges and a group of motivated, local job seekers. But this partnership is about more than just filling vacancies; It is a partnership that helps businesses and communities grow together.

This Small Business Saturday, I urge entrepreneurs and small business owners to explore the range of DWP services on offer, take advantage of the expertise of employment advisers at the Jobcentre and discover the opportunities that come with investing in local talent.

Joe Churchill MP

Churchill MP, Minister for Employment and was appointed on 13 November 2023. She was previously Vice Chamberlain of HM Household (Government Whip) between 7 September 2022 and 13 November 2023. She was Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Commerce. Rural Affairs between 17 September 2021 to 6 July 2022. She was Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care from 26 July 2019 to 16 September 2021. Before this, she was the Assistant Government Whip from 9 January 2018 to 26 July. 2019.

Source: bmmagazine.co.uk