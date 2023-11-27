Unlocking Equitable Healthcare with AI: Is Your Data Foundation Ready?

Principal, Cloud and Digital, pwc,

By now we all believe that Generative AI (GenAI) is set to revolutionize the way we work, live and interact. Across the healthcare sector, providers, payers and patients are anxiously preparing for the significant changes we can expect in the healthcare industry.

However, the development of AI in healthcare requires a strong data base as well as being handled in a safe and responsible manner. While we have vast amounts of health care data from sources such as electronic health records (EHRs), claims, clinical trials, pharmacies, social determinants of health, and connected devices, we cannot address health disparities to advance health equity. struggle to address. With the right data strategy and AI-enabled tooling at our disposal, we can design targeted interventions, inform public policy and reduce costs.

For example, did you know that a staggering 25% of health care costs in the US are responsible for providing care to people with diabetes? It is estimated that 1 in 3 Americans is at risk of developing diabetes at some point during their lifetime. Demographically speaking, American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic black, Hispanic, and Asian people have a higher risk of developing diabetes than the non-Hispanic white population. By using medical data along with social determinants of health, AI can help identify at-risk populations and enable personalized and timely interventions. This results in improved health outcomes and reduced health care costs.

Similarly, the data can help address disparities in insurance coverage based on race and ethnicity. The data shows uninsured rates are higher for non-elderly American Indian or Alaska Native, Hispanic and Black populations. By improving the application process, marketplaces can address the gaps that currently exist in race and ethnicity data provided by enrollees. This data can be mapped against claims and analyzed based on demographics, geography, etc. by leveraging AI to highlight disparities.

There are many use cases that demonstrate the potential of data to guide us in solving some of our toughest health care challenges. Where do you start building your data foundation? Ask yourself these four questions to assess your data readiness to leverage AI to transform health care.

Are you looking at the data holistically?

Currently, we have data from different sources in the US healthcare system and some of it is in silos. There have been advances in EHR systems and data exchange standards, eliminating some of the shortcomings in data fragmentation. Healthcare providers, providers and patients often deal with scattered or fragmented data, which can create challenges in healthcare delivery, payment and patient outcomes.

In addition to medical data captured in EHRs, claims, connected devices, etc., there is also non-medical data that impacts health outcomes. According to the World Health Organization, these social determinants of health are “the conditions in which people are born, grow, work, live and age, and the broader set of forces and systems that shape daily life. ” Standardizing, integrating, and analyzing data from these multiple sources is a challenge that requires building systems that encourage and facilitate data sharing.

To this end, the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK is investing in the Federated Data Platform (FDP), a centralized platform that allows organizations to seamlessly connect and share patient data. This is expected to not only provide better insights for targeted care, but also reduce some of the burden on the medical staff, giving them time to deliver better care.

How is your data quality?

When it comes to healthcare data there can be no compromise on accuracy, completeness, timeliness and consistency as they impact patient care and safety. Data quality becomes even more important as data from health information systems are shared across Medicaid, Medicare, research organizations, etc. to inform policy for public health. However, there are many data quality issues such as incomplete and inaccurate patient records, overlays and duplicate health records, and inconsistent data stored in systems across organizations.

While bodies like the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and its agencies are developing data standards and modernization initiatives, you should actively invest in technology and tools that automate data quality processes. Migrate from legacy systems to the cloud to improve interoperability and establish a data governance framework to stay in compliance and get value from your data.

Is your data strategy in line with evolving regulations?

Healthcare is a strictly regulated industry with high risks associated with data security and privacy. Anonymizing sensitive health data while maintaining its usefulness is a difficult task. Many country-specific regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (US) and the General Data Protection Regulation (Europe) regulate (and also limit) the collection, access, and use of health care data.

The foundation for mitigating risks and building trust is an enterprise governance framework that helps establish that data and technology are used responsibly and ethically while being prepared to respond to the evolving regulatory landscape.

Are you using data and AI responsibly?

When using AI on sensitive health data, you need to be aware of the risks and ways to mitigate them. Responsible use of data and AI starts with acknowledging the risks, making it a business priority, and installing guardrails. It is important to have an end-to-end enterprise governance framework that oversees how your models are developed, deployed, and monitored to build trust, establish accountability, and enable the ethical use of AI.

Harness the power of data and technology for equitable health care

With the transformative potential of data and AI, healthcare participants – including providers, payers, and government – ​​must work toward closing gaps and making healthcare more equitable. A strong data foundation will help you identify gaps and track your progress on outcomes efficiently and effectively. It all may seem overwhelming. Choose a partner who brings the technical skills and industry expertise to help responsibly build your health data blueprint from strategy to execution.

