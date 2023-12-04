Unlimited thinking in climate talks

A change in the mental atmosphere may be seen on Tuesday at this year’s United Nations summit on climate change. With talks stalled on reducing carbon emissions, the United States plans to deliver its main – and potentially unifying – message at the summit: a global push to commercialize nuclear fusion as an alternative to fossil fuels. Plan.

“Fusion energy is no longer just a science experiment,” John Kerry, the US presidential special envoy for climate, said in anticipation of the announcement last month. Rather, following a recent scientific breakthrough in fusion research, the budding technology that could provide unlimited energy could be “an emerging climate solution,” he said.

Uniting the world’s many private and public efforts to develop fusion – or harnessing the energy from pushing atoms together – could help make a difference in climate talks. If other countries sign on to the US plan, it would add to an agreement at the G20 meeting of major economies in September to triple their renewable energy capacity.

Such steps toward promoting energy alternatives reflect the need to move climate talks beyond the stalled issue of how nations can share the sacrifices required to curb carbon pollution. The negotiations require a “trajectory of progress” that is based on “global collective action” and “universal values,” writes Asif Hussain-Nawatti, a visiting fellow at Columbia University, in The Conversation.

Based on his experience negotiating agreements on sustainable development, he writes, “Common ground can also often be reached by building trust, confidence, comfort, and ultimately clarity over time.”

The US has been a leader in fusion, particularly with last year’s breakthrough in fusion ignition at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. “That achievement demonstrated that controlled fusion could be a source of clean energy for humanity,” said Dr. Scott Hsu, the U.S. Department of Energy’s lead fusion coordinator. “Practical fusion energy may now be a matter of less time than collective societal desire.”

The full promise of fusion may take years to materialize, but in the meantime it could change the dynamics in global climate negotiations. As economist Paul Romer, winner of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, has noted of the many pathways to solving climate change, “We might be surprised if it was not as difficult as we anticipated.” He further said that there is a need for inspiration for innovation in energy. “We continually fail to realize how many ideas remain to be discovered.” The US plan to collaborate on commercializing fusion around the world sets the stage for success rather than failure with climate change.

Source: www.csmonitor.com