Unlikely friends Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton reunite for 8th Thanksgiving

For the eighth year in a row, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are celebrating Thanksgiving again.

Hinton and Dench are reuniting for another heartwarming reunion, with the pair first meeting in 2016 via a mistaken message from Dench inviting Hinton to Thanksgiving dinner.

This time, courtesy of Airbnb, the pair added a few more seats to the table.

Their listing on Airbnb’s site reads, “Some people may recognize us from our viral text mishap that led to our first Thanksgiving together in 2016. And eight years later, we’re practically a family.”

The offer continued, “To celebrate our enduring friendship, we’re excited to become Airbnb hosts and welcome new guests to our holiday tradition, creating meaningful connections in the process.”

Jamal Hinton reunited with Wanda Dench for his eighth Thanksgiving celebration, thanks to Airbnb that hosted them.

Airbnb confirmed to “Good Morning America” ​​that Thanksgiving celebrations took place on Monday, including an overnight stay with games, movies and storytelling. In honor of the gathering, Airbnb also said it would donate to Feeding America, a nonprofit dedicated to hunger relief in the US.

The tradition began in 2016 when Hinton, then a high school senior, received a text message from Dench, originally intended for Dench’s grandson, inviting her to Thanksgiving dinner.

Winston asked the author of the text for a photograph, upon which he found a selfie of Dench.

Once Hinton realized the mistake, she wrote to Dench with a selfie of herself and two more messages, “You’re not my grandma” and “Can I still get a plate?”

Dench accepted the request and a tradition was born.

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton celebrate their 8th Thanksgiving together after Dench accidentally messaged Hinton in a photo posted to Instagram on November 1, 2023.

Dench and Winston have spent every Thanksgiving together since they met in 2016, sharing photos and updates every year.

Friendship has also endured its fair share of sorrow. In 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dench shared that her husband Lonnie Dench had died from the virus.

In 2021, Netflix announced that it would be developing a feature film based on casual friendship titled “The Thanksgiving Text”.

The streaming platform said the film will tell the true story, noting how “despite their very different backgrounds, Wanda and Jamal form a deep friendship.”

In a statement shared by Netflix, Hinton and Dench said, “We’re excited to share our story with the world. We hope it will inspire more people to reach out and make connections they might not normally have.” Make it.” “We are so blessed to have found a true friendship brought by God from a mistaken text message.”

