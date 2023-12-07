Unless offshore registers are introduced, Britain will remain global center of ‘dirty money’

Photograph: Javier Fargo

Britain could be left with “dirty money” unless ministers revive stalled plans for public registers of people owning companies based in offshore havens such as the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and Jersey, campaigners and senior MPs have said. Will remain a global center.

Veteran anti-corruption campaigner Dame Margaret Hodge MP said ending the secrecy afforded by the 10 inhabited overseas territories and three crown dependencies was “a matter of national security”.

In 2020, the government gave overseas territories, including the BVI, the Cayman Islands and Bermuda, a deadline of December 2023 to introduce public registers of corporate ownership. Only Gibraltar has done this.

Hodge called on the government to issue “Orders in Council” to force them to comply and also suggested that the Crown dependencies could be forced to follow suit, a proposal that had long been Will examine the ongoing constitutional tradition and law.

He said Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man had acted “disgracefully” by reneging on their promise to launch a public register. Jersey said it exchanges information with authorities around the world “in what it believes to be the most effective approach in the global fight against financial crime”.

But Hodge, who chairs a cross-party group of MPs investigating corruption and tax, said “epidemics of tax evasion, tax evasion and economic crime thrive in an environment of secrecy”.

“If we are serious about trying to eliminate dirty money from Britain, we must have public registers so we can do that […] follow the money.”

He cited the role of UK-linked tax havens in investigations published by the Guardian and international partners, including the Pandora Papers, Paradise Papers and Cyprus Confidential leaks published last month.

In response, Foreign Office minister David Rutley said the government was discussing an interim measure which, in line with the situation in much of the EU, would allow people with a “legitimate interest” in offshore havens to access records from next year. . Those who may be considered to have a legitimate right to access records include the media and campaign groups.

But he promised to pursue fully public registers.

“The train is leaving the station, we know the direction of our travel […] it’s time for [them] To come on board,” he said.

According to anti-corruption campaign group Transparency International, UK-linked offshore havens deprived 79 countries of £250 billion over the three decades to 2018 – the equivalent of more than 20 years of the UK’s foreign aid budget.

But while the government appears to have accepted the need to step up, ministers may now find themselves on a collision course with offshore centers because of the arcane nature of Britain’s constitutional ties.

The government can order overseas territories to adopt public registers but the UK has not generally sought to establish control over Crown dependencies, which are property of the Crown rather than part of the UK.

After the EU reviewed its plans, the three dependencies temporarily committed to setting up a public register in 2019.

Late last year, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that unrestricted public access to such information is a disproportionate violation of individuals’ privacy.

The dependents have put their plans on hold in light of the decision and have said they are seeking legal advice.

In a written response to a question asked by Hodge, junior Home Office minister Tom Tugendhat said the CJEU ruling should have no impact.

He said the government “is satisfied with and continues to have confidence in the validity of our own publicly accessible registers.” [they] can legally enforce their own public registers”.

Britain increased its emphasis on public registers in 2014 when then-Prime Minister David Cameron urged Crown dependencies and overseas territories to follow the UK’s example by publishing corporate ownership data.

MPs including Hodge and Labour’s Meg Hillier said Cameron’s recent appointment as Foreign Secretary presented an opportunity for renewed pressure.

