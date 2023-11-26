Univision's Jorge Ramos Dinges Network's Trump interview

Spanish-language Univision’s top anchor Jorge Ramos criticized the network in his weekly column on Saturday for its softball interview with Donald Trump earlier this month.

Ramos said the Mar-a-Lago meeting with the convicted former president “cast doubt on the independence of our news department, and created unease and uncertainty within the newsroom.”

“Our job as journalists is to question those in power. That’s what journalists do,” he wrote on his website, detailing a time he confronted Trump over his policies and comments.

“We cannot normalize behavior that endangers democracy and the Hispanic community, or provide Trump an open microphone to broadcast his lies and conspiracy theories. We must question everything he says and does and check the facts,” he wrote.

“So failing to confront Trump is very dangerous. And that is why it is our moral responsibility that whenever we get a journalistic opportunity, we should face it. But I understand that not everyone agrees, and I start the debate here.

Univision defended its interview – which called for a boycott of actor and comedian John Leguizamo – by saying it has a “news strategy that is non-partisan and objective.”

“We serve our audiences by welcoming competing issues, ideas, candidates and parties,” CEO Wade Davis wrote in a memo to employees last week.

Ramos wrote that he was not suggesting that journalists be partisan, and noted that he also questioned Barack Obama and Joe Biden about their own policies.

“Of course we should not take sides, and we are obliged to convey the messages of all candidates in the 2024 presidential election. But at the same time, we cannot abandon our responsibility to ask tough and accurate questions,” he wrote.

“Democracy is something that must be defended every day. And for journalists, the way to do that is to ask questions. Even if it hurts. Even if it causes inconvenience to someone. “Silence almost never makes good journalism.”

He signed off with the suggestion that he would face no consequences for criticizing his employer:

“For 39 years Univision has allowed me to report with complete freedom and independence – and even to write columns like this one – and I will always be very grateful. “That’s why I left Mexico and came to the United States.”

I believe we must question and confront Trump for the sake of democracy, for the rights of immigrants, and, simply, for the sake of good journalism.

Due to strong criticism after Univision aired an interview with Donald Trump on November 9 – which put the independence of our news department in doubt, and created discomfort and uncertainty within the newsroom – what was broadcast It’s important to take a step back that day and, as always, clarify your perspective.

Let’s start with the most basic. Trump would never have given me an interview. On August 25, 2015, the then-presidential candidate ordered a bodyguard to escort me out of a press conference in Dubuque, Iowa, because I tried to ask him some questions. “Go back to Univision!” He told me. I went to Iowa to ask him about his statements that Mexican immigrants were “rapists”, criminals and drug traffickers.

What few people know is that after that incident, Trump allowed me to return to the press conference and ask questions for about 10 minutes. I talked to him about his plan to build a wall along the border with Mexico and deport millions of undocumented immigrants. I mentioned that many Hispanics despised him for his anti-immigration rhetoric and that despite what they expected he would not win the Latino vote. And they did not do so, neither in 2016 nor in 2020.

Our job as journalists is to question those in power. That’s what journalists do. That’s what I did in Iowa and that’s what I’ve done with Trump since he announced his first presidential campaign.

In June 2021, during a public event in Texas, I asked Trump if he would finally admit that he had lost the presidential election last year. “We won the election”, he replied falsely. This came to be known as “The Big Lie”. Official results of the election on November 3, 2020, showed that Trump lost both the electoral vote and the popular vote. Additionally, he lost all legal challenges he filed to delay or prevent the legitimate election of Joe Biden as president.

Trump has been a sore loser.

Trump today faces 91 charges for various alleged crimes, including conspiring against the democratic system. In one recording, he is allegedly heard asking the Georgia Secretary of State for 11,780 votes to overturn the voting results. And following his speech on January 6, 2021, when he told followers that “If you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country anymore,” there was a violent insurrection at the US Capitol.

He is not everything. Trump separated thousands of children from their families at the border, made offensive comments about immigrants, attacked the concept of birthright citizenship for undocumented children, filed a lawsuit in 2015 against the company I work for and questioned the ability of people – like judge Gonzalo Curiel – to account for the simple fact of being Hispanic.

We cannot normalize behavior that threatens democracy and the Hispanic community, or provide Trump an open microphone to broadcast his lies and conspiracy theories. We should question everything he says and does and check the facts.

So failing to confront Trump is very dangerous. And that is why it is our moral responsibility that whenever we get a journalistic opportunity, we should face it. But I understand that not everyone agrees, and I start the debate here.

I believe that journalists have two big responsibilities. One is to report reality as it is, not as we would like it to be. And the second is to demand accountability from those in power and challenge them.

Of course we should not take sides and we are obliged to broadcast the messages of all the candidates in the 2024 presidential election. But at the same time, we cannot shy away from our responsibility to ask tough and accurate questions. This is what journalism is for. These journalism principles apply to everyone.

For example, I recently wrote a column criticizing Joe Biden for breaking his promise not to build a foot of new wall on the southern border during his presidency. Additionally, when Barack Obama was president I confronted him at a town hall meeting for not keeping a campaign promise. “A promise is a promise”, I told him. He broke a commitment to enact immigration reform — which would have legalized millions of undocumented immigrants — during his first year in office, when Democrats controlled both houses of Congress and the White House. So it goes both ways.

Democracy is something that must be defended every day. And for journalists, the way to do that is to ask questions. Even if it hurts. Even if it causes inconvenience to someone. Silence never makes good journalism.

For 39 years Univision has allowed me to report with complete freedom and independence – and even to write columns like this one – and I will always be very grateful. So I left Mexico and came to the United States.

This is what I believe and I will continue to do as an independent journalist, no matter where I live.

Source: www.thedailybeast.com