University volleyball coach, family remember Kamloops, BC, undergraduate killed in crash

Owen McInnis, a student athlete at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, BC, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash near the campus on November 29. (Presented by the McInnis Family/Gilbert McIntyre & Son Hart Chapel – Image Credit)

Thompson Rivers University student Owin McInnis was remembered by family as courageous, curious and athletic at a memorial service on Saturday.

The 22-year-old athlete and psychology graduate died after a multi-vehicle crash near her Kamloops, BC, campus late last month.

Two of McInnis’ teammates on the university’s Wolfpack men’s volleyball team were seriously injured in the collision, which is under investigation by the RCMP.

“I had the privilege of working with Owin for three years,” the team’s head coach Pat Hennelly said during the memorial service in Guelph, Ontario.

“Obviously everyone back home – the professors, the city of Kamloops, everyone on the team… everyone sends their well wishes and everyone is stoked by it.”

RCMP investigation priority

In a statement, Kamloops RCMP said the victim’s small car in the Nov. 29 crash was struck by an out-of-control truck and pushed into a busy intersection in Kamloops, causing a pileup involving multiple cars.

The accident occurred at the intersection of McGill Road and University Drive near the TRU campus. According to officials, seven other people were injured, three of whom required hospital care.

“Our hearts are broken for the victims and their families involved in this terrible tragedy,” said Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley, one day after the accident. “The loss will certainly have a far-reaching impact as we struggle to understand what happened and pursue an active investigation as a priority.”

According to the TRU Athletics Department, a memorial scholarship has been established in McInnis’ memory and donations are now being accepted.

On Saturday, Henley told memorial attendees that the fund had already surpassed $60,000 in donations.

MacInnis studied at the John F. She graduated from Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute, and also played lacrosse and hockey at high levels, and began her varsity volleyball career at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario.

According to the team’s roster, he joined the TRU Wolfpack in 2021.

Erin Walters, left, says the young man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Kamloops on Wednesday was her son, Owen McInnis. McInnis, in his early 20s, was an outside hitter for the Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack men’s volleyball team.

Erin Walters says her son Owen McInnis was the young man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Kamloops on Nov. 29. McInnis, 22, was an outside hitter for the Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack men’s volleyball team. (Owyn McInnis/Instagram)

‘Such a positive and ambitious person’

McInnis’ mother described her son as always caring for others and living life to the fullest.

Erin Walter said her son’s death was a case of her and her teammates being “in the wrong place at the wrong time”, and that they were driving to get some food before team practice.

“Owen loved life, he really did,” she told attendees of his memorial, which was live-streamed online by a funeral home. “He enjoyed life so much, from an adventurous, curious child to a dynamic athlete, to a fun-loving young man who was always there for everyone.”

McInnis’s fiancee, who moved with him to Kamloops, also spoke Saturday. He recalled how the pair moved to BC despite some trepidation about moving away. She said it helped her gather the courage to move.

The couple met in 2020, Amber Wingenbach said.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever met someone so positive and ambitious,” she said. “Every day it inspired me like nothing else.

“We had big plans after this year.”

