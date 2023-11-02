Researchers at the University of Tokyo have unveiled a groundbreaking plastic material, known as VPR, that combines remarkable properties rarely found in a single substance: strength, flexibility, self-healing capabilities and partial Biodegradability.

This material is set to disrupt the plastics industry and, in doing so, address some of the world’s most pressing environmental concerns.

(Photo: Image via ACS Materials Letters (2023))

University of Tokyo scientists unveil strong, stretchy, self-healing, biodegradable plastic

A new breed of plastic

In this report shared by Phys.org, we learn that VPR is constructed from the simple combination of an epoxy resin vitrimer and the molecule polyrotaxane.

Vitrimer, a relative newcomer to the world of plastics, is, like traditional thermoset plastics, known for its solid and strong properties at low temperatures.

However, unlike their older counterparts, vitrimers have the unique ability to be reshaped multiple times when subjected to high temperatures, mimicking the characteristics of thermoplastics. Nevertheless, one of their primary drawbacks is brittleness and limited stretch. This is where Polyrotaxane steps in, raising the game.

Polyrotaxane, known for its ability to increase the toughness of various materials, makes a game-changer. The result is VPR, short for “vitrimer incorporated with polyrotaxane”.

As Shota Ando, ​​project assistant professor at the Graduate School of Frontier Sciences, points out, it is more than five times more resistant to breakage than typical epoxy resin vitrimers. But this is just the beginning of its amazing properties.

self-healing material

One of the most amazing properties of VPR is its self-healing ability. Imagine a plastic that could recover from damage 15 times faster than its conventional counterparts.

This is a potential game-changer for industries ranging from engineering to medicine. Traditional plastic cracks, breaks and becomes unusable when damaged. However, VPR can rapidly repair itself, ensuring extended durability and less waste.

VPR has another incredible trick – shape memory. This means it can regain its original form twice as fast as conventional vitrimers.

Picture a material that not only repairs itself but remembers its original shape. This opens up new possibilities for a wide range of applications, from sustainable fashion to robotics.

Also read: Researchers discover new marine bacteria capable of ‘eating’ plastic waste in oceans

a step towards sustainability

The most important contribution of VPR to the world is its partial biodegradability. Submerging it in seawater for just 30 days results in an astonishing 25% biodegradation, with the polyrotaxane component breaking down and becoming a food source for marine life.

This feature alone could have a profound impact on our efforts to tackle plastic pollution. Imagine a plastic that does not accumulate in landfills or pollute our oceans but instead contributes to marine ecosystems.

As the plastic waste crisis deepens, VPR offers a promising solution. Its impressive durability and flexibility make it suitable for a wide variety of applications.

From infrastructure materials for roads and bridges to manufacturing vehicles, its bond-strengthening capabilities are set to change the game.

The study, “Environmentally Friendly Durable Thermoset Vitrimer-Containing Polyrotaxane,” is published in the journal ACS Materials Letters.

(Photo: Tech Times writer John Lopez)

