University of Dallas Earns 2 New Rankings Among Top Schools for Entrepreneurship

The Texas Department of Transportation has a proposal to improve one of Dallas’ largest mix masters and is seeking public comments.

The proposed $380 million plan is for improvements to the I-635 interchange with I-35 in North Dallas, including:

Widen and upgrade a 3-mile section of I-635 to 10 lanes (5 in each direction)

Widen I-35E from 8 to 10 lanes (4 or 5 in each direction)

Create “continuous” frontage roads 4 to 6 lanes wide (2 or 3 in each direction)

These proposed improvements would cover I-635 from Luna Road to Loop 354/Denton Drive, and I-35E and I-35E Express from Royal Lane to Valley View Lane.

I-635 currently has 7 lanes in that area: 4 lanes westbound and 3 lanes eastbound. I-35 currently has 6 to 8 lanes.

Project manager Nelson Underwood says the goal is to make the interchange more free-flowing, with continuous frontage roads on each side.

The retooling will also remove and relocate two left exits – on westbound I-635 and northbound I-35E – to the right exit.

“This will eliminate the left exits and move them to their proper place: the right side entrances and exits,” says Underwood. “That interchange was originally built in the ’60s. It’s old. That’s another part of why we’re making improvements.”

This project is connected to the current I-35E reconstruction, which widens I-35E from 6 to 8 lanes between I-635 and the Denton County line. The work began in spring 2022 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

The state held a public meeting on the plan on November 2, with 20–30 people attending, and at least two more meetings will be held, with the next meeting in the spring.

But residents can submit input on the project through a comment portal on the TxDOT website until Nov. 17.

“We’re asking for some initial thoughts and we want to get some feedback,” says TxDOT spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell. “We want to hear about anything we missed. People drive on it every day. “Is there something else we should be looking at beyond what we are proposing?”

They estimate some right-of-way property will need to be acquired, but TxDOT says this will not include housing.

This project will impact a large number of drivers: in 2022, I-35E south of I-635 will carry 231,599 vehicles a day.

If it goes according to plan, a full study will be ready by 2026, marking the beginning of the design.

Long lead times are typical of any major road project. There are currently $3 billion of state road projects underway in Dallas County. (See the biggest projects underway here.)

Comments are encouraged. Email the Project Manager at [email protected], or send regular mail to Project Manager Nelson Underwood, TxDOT Dallas District Office, 4777 E. US Highway 80, Mesquite, Texas 75150.

All comments and mails must be submitted and postmarked by Friday, November 17, 2023 to be included in the public record. Those without internet can call 214-320-6628 Monday-Friday 8am to 5pm.

Source: dallas.culturemap.com