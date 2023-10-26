University of Bridgeport picks up momentum, announces enrollment increase for second consecutive year

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The University of Bridgeport (UB) is proud to announce another year of remarkable success for the 2023 semester. Building on the momentum of fall 2022, which saw UB’s first enrollment increase in five years, UB has seen continued growth in its student population. This momentum comes after Goodwin University completed the acquisition of the majority of the academic programs of the University of Bridgeport in 2021 – an acquisition that saw the restructuring of the school’s Board of Trustees and senior leadership, including the appointment of Dr. Danielle Wilken as its twelfth president. Appointment is also included. Of UB.

The fall 2022 and 2023 enrollment periods saw an overall increase of approximately 34% in total student enrollment, highlighting an upward trajectory that tells the story of a university cultivating a promising future. This fall, UB welcomed 1,251 new students, bringing its total student population to 4,130 students – a testament to UB’s continued dedication to providing a high-quality education in a supportive learning environment.

Highlights of UB’s 2023 enrollment success include:

469 new graduate enrollments

782 new graduate enrollments

568 international students from 31 countries

The number of master’s in computer science students has increased by 49% year-on-year

UB’s NCAA Division II athletics program adds 99 new student-athletes.

“The University of Bridgeport is proud to see such outstanding growth in our enrollment numbers in 2023,” said Ed Danielle Wilken. University of Bridgeport President D. “This achievement reflects our commitment to providing a transformative education that empowers students to succeed in a constantly changing world. We are thrilled to welcome a diverse group of new students who “Will undoubtedly contribute to our vibrant community.”

UB’s experienced faculty and their commitment to academic excellence, with a strong selection of over 50 academic programs of study, including new programs such as business, engineering, health sciences, human services and eSports, make UB an increasingly attractive destination for students. Option has been made. To reach your educational, professional and personal goals. UB is also proud to offer a wide range of student support services, clubs and activities, and financial aid options, making higher education more inclusive and accessible to all students.

“Our admissions team has worked tirelessly to connect with prospective students, guide them through the admissions process, and showcase the unique opportunities UB offers,” said Dr. Alison Garris, Dean of Admissions at the University of Bridgeport. “The significant increase in enrollment tells the story of the hard work and dedication of our team and all the qualities that make UB exceptional.”

Myul Im, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs – UB’s chief academic officer, said, “The commitment of our faculty, staff and administration to provide quality academic programs in a truly diverse and welcoming setting for students is the value I see. And I have come to UB.

Looking ahead, UB has already received more than 12,000 applications for the spring 2024 semester. As the University of Bridgeport continues to grow, it is dedicated to providing students with a dynamic and supportive learning environment, fostering innovation, and preparing graduates for success in their chosen fields.

About University of Bridgeport

The University of Bridgeport offers career-oriented undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees and programs for people seeking personal and professional development. The University promotes academic excellence, personal responsibility, and a commitment to service. Distinctive courses in an international, culturally diverse and supportive learning environment prepare graduates for life and leadership in an increasingly interconnected world. The university is free and non-sectarian. www.bridgeport.edu

