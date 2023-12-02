Universal's NFT Band Kingship brings bored apes to Roblox for exclusive island adventure

By John Lopez, Tech Times Dec 02, 2023 08:00 am EST

Universal’s NFT band Kingship is headed to Roblox, bringing the beloved Bored Apes characters to life in an exclusive island adventure.

The collaboration, developed by Universal Music Group’s 10:22PM label, introduces the world of Kingship Island on Roblox, allowing players to reunite the quirky band of bored ape avatars and earn exciting in-game rewards (via Decrypt Get a chance to do it.

Universal’s NFT Band Kingship comes to Roblox, immersing players in the Kingship Island adventure, uniting bored ape avatars, offering in-game rewards and leveraging NFT features.

in kingship island

Upon the launch of the Kingship Islands game on Roblox, players find themselves crash-landed on an island paradise, ready to set out on a quest to unite the band members.

The interactive experience is designed to entice players, with opportunities to earn free in-game items and avatar emotes in the first six weeks after launch.

Kingship, introduced in late 2021, is a metaverse band consisting of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT avatars and characters inspired by a mutant ape. Developed by Yuga Labs, creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club, the project grants commercialization rights to NFT holders, enabling them to develop and sell derivative projects and products.

The influence of popular virtual band Gorillaz is evident in Kingship’s approach, with Grammy-winning producers Hit-Boy and James Fauntleroy contributing to the creation of the music for the fictional band.

Animated accessories and expressions

Kingship goes beyond the virtual music experience by incorporating Roblox’s facial animation technology. It allows the creation of animated avatar accessories and Kingship-themed emotes, which are available for purchase through the in-game shop and the Roblox Marketplace.

Special features for NFT holders

For holders of the Kingship Key Card – an Ethereum NFT Pass unlocks exclusive content and experiences – special benefits await.

NFT holders will not only enjoy access to special Roblox badges, but they will also get the privilege of entering a floating villa.

This strategic integration of NFTs enhances the gaming experience and adds tangible value for those investing in the Kingship universe.

The broader crypto landscape

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Bitcoin continued its uptrend, hitting a near 19-month high. Optimism over the possible approval of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has contributed to the rally.

Analysts say various factors are adding strength. Shares of crypto miners including Riot Platforms, Marathon Digital and Terrawolf are rising, reflecting profitability tied to Bitcoin’s growth.

Even though crypto exchange Coinbase reported a decline in trading volumes, its shares surged, demonstrating resilience in the face of market fluctuations.

Analysts at CFRA Research expect higher transaction volumes and revenues for Coinbase as crypto prices continue to rise. However, caution is advised given the looming legal challenges and new regulations that could bring volatility to the stock.

