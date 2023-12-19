Universal Studios is planning a UK theme park

Universal already operates sites in Hollywood and Orlando, as well as Japan, Beijing and Singapore. Picture: Super Nintendo World in Los Angeles – Chris Delmas/AFP

Universal Studios is considering plans to build a UK theme park after purchasing a former brickworks in Bedfordshire.

The American film giant confirmed that it has purchased 480 acres of land in Stewartby as part of its efforts to explore new locations around the world.

That raises the possibility that Universal, which is owned by US media giant Comcast, could bring a major new theme park to the UK.

The company already operates sites in Hollywood and Orlando, as well as Japan, Beijing and Singapore.

Its parks feature a number of attractions based on Universal’s deep catalog of films, including the Despicable Me and Jurassic Park franchises.

The company also licenses certain intellectual property from third parties, including Harry Potter.

The Bedfordshire site was chosen due to its central location, where more than half of the UK population is located within a two-hour journey. It also has good connections to London and is close to Luton Airport.

A spokesperson for Universal stressed that the company was in the “early stages of exploring its feasibility”.

He added: “It will take several months for us to make a decision on how to proceed and we look forward to engaging with all relevant stakeholders and the local community.”

If confirmed, the plan would add another major Hollywood attraction to the south of England after Warner Bros. opened a public Harry Potter attraction at its studio complex in Watford.

Theme parks are seen as a major potential growth area for media groups amid intense competition in the streaming market.

Disney boss Bob Iger has vowed to expand the company’s theme park business with a $60bn (£47bn) commitment over the next decade.

Stewartby’s bricks were once the largest in the world, producing 500 meters of bricks per year. The plant was in operation for over a century before closing in 2008. The last of its original 167 chimneys was torn down in 2021.

Planning permission for 1,000 homes is granted on the land, but these have never been built. Other plans for the site include a major new film and TV studio complex.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com