IFPI’s 2022 Global Album Sales Chart Topper Joins UMG’s Artist Roster

The global deal includes Jay Chou’s JVR Music label, extensive catalogue, upcoming releases and distribution rights for other JVR artists.

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Universal Music Greater China (UMGC), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the global leader in music-based entertainment, today announced a new strategic partnership with Jay Chou. Unveiled. The internationally renowned “King of Mandopop” and his prestigious record label JVR Music. This landmark agreement secures global marketing and distribution rights to Jay Chou’s extensive music catalog and future projects, while also supporting emerging talent from his label, including artists such as Patrick Brasca and Young (Cao Yang) through JVR . The addition of IFPI’s 2022 Global Album Sales Chart Leader, Jay Chou, to UMG’s artist roster underlines the company’s commitment to elevating Mandopop music on the international stage.

Jay Chou

Timothy Xu, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater Chinasaid, “It is with immense pride and excitement that we welcome Jay Chou, an icon of our time, to the Universal Music family. This partnership is more than a milestone for us; it reflects Jay’s extraordinary artistry and global appeal. We are extremely honored to be entrusted with his musical legacy and look forward to helping showcase his remarkable talent to a wider global audience.”

Jay Chou, known as the “King of Mandopop”, has been a phenomenal figure in the Mandarin music scene since his phenomenal debut with “JAY” in 2000. His illustrious career includes 15 studio albums, each of which has contributed to his lasting legacy. Chow’s 2022 release, “Greatest Works of Art” marked a historic moment, making him not only the first Mandarin artist to crack the top 10 of the IFPI Global Artist Chart, but also the first to top the Global Album Sales chart. Also became the first artist.

Founded in 2007 by Jay Chou, Vincent Fang and JR Yang, JVR Music is a highly respected and successful label and artist management agency. JR Yang, Chief Executive Officer of JVR Musiccommented, “Joining forces with UMG in this strategic partnership marks a new chapter for Jay and JVR towards our vision of elevating Mandarin pop music on a global scale. Leveraging UMG’s extensive global network allows us to further our vision for Jay ” “

JR Yang (left) shaking hands with Timothy Xu (right)

Adam Granite, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Universal Music Group It said, “Welcoming Jay Chou and JVR to Universal Music Group is a strategic win and a cultural win. This partnership further strengthens our commitment to nurturing diverse talent and presenting them to audiences around the world. Jay’s extraordinary artistry and JVR’s creative abilities are a perfect match for us.” “With a mission to enrich the global music landscape.”

In addition to his work as a performing artist, Chou is also highly respected as a songwriter. He has composed and produced all of his songs, many of which are in collaboration with renowned songwriter Vincent Fang. Since 2013, Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), the leading global publishing division of Universal Music Group, has been the global publisher for Jay Chou and JVR, managing their entire song catalogue. The expanded global strategic agreement with UMGC marks a new era in UMG’s role as the overall global partner for Jay Chou and JVR.

About this Jay Chou

Jay Chou made a spectacular debut in the music world with his self-titled album “JAY” in 2000, introducing a unique musical style that refreshed the industry. Since then, each of his albums has achieved notable success in sales and awards. To date, he has released 15 solo albums. In 2003, Time Magazine praised him as “the new king of Asian pop”.

Chow is the record holder of 15 Golden Melody Awards, cementing her unshakable position in the Mandopop music market. His latest album, “Greatest Works of Arts”, released last year, topped the IFPI Global Top Ten Album Sales chart for 2022 and he was also listed among the IFPI Global Top Ten Artists of 2022. Throughout his career, Chow has conducted eight world tours, performing a total of 378 concerts (as of October 2023) in cities in Asia, the Americas, Europe and Australia.

Chow has also achieved significant success in the fields of film and art. His directorial debut “Secret” won several awards and he later moved into Hollywood with roles in “The Green Hornet” and “Now You See Me 2.” In recent years, he has cooperated with the prestigious auction houses Sotheby’s and Christie’s as a curator, and has continued to exert his unique influence in various fields.

