Universal Logistics Holdings CEO Tim Phillips described the company’s third-quarter earnings performance as “a tale of two takes.”

The Warren, Michigan-based company had total revenue of $421.3 million in the quarter, a decline of 17% year-over-year (YoY), but exceeding Wall Street’s estimate of $420 million.

The company reported earnings per share of 88 cents, missing analysts’ estimates of $1. Third-quarter EPS declined 52% year-over-year compared to the same period in 2022.

“The third quarter was a tale of two takes: Our contract logistics group overcame late-quarter market disruption with excellent performance, while headwinds impacted our intermodal and brokerage segments,” Phillips said during the company’s earnings call Friday. “Continued to obstruct.” Results after market close on Thursday. “Our truckload segment outperformed expectations with a strong performance from a specialty services group.”

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ: ULH) provides truckload, brokerage, intermodal and dedicated services in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Colombia.

In the trucking segment, third-quarter revenue declined 2.5% to $97.1 million, compared to $99.6 million in the same period last year. Universal’s trucking segment reached 43,996 loads, compared to 50,614 in the same period a year earlier.

While truckload volumes were down in the quarter, average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 13% y/y to $2,033. The number of tractors dropped nearly 2% year-over-year to 879 during the third quarter, while the average length of haul fell 1.5% year-over-year to 388 miles.

“Van and flatbed headwinds for our trucking segment continued in the third quarter,” Phillips said. “While core flatbed and van volumes remain a challenge, our variable cost structure model has delivered consistent returns.”

Phillips said Universal’s third-quarter intermodal revenue declined 44% year over year to $86.6 million, impacted by lower import volumes on the West Coast.

“The overall financial results of the intermodal segment in California operations remain under pressure,” Phillips said. “While we are confident in our continued effort to right-size and optimize the intermodal fleet, freight volumes and pricing will play a role in that equation. The losses in Southern California impacted our overall EPS by 19 cents per share.

Universal Logistics’ third-quarter revenue in the company-managed brokerage segment declined 30.8% to $28.1 million, compared with $40.6 million in the same period a year earlier.

“Company-managed brokerages declined 30.8%… pricing continued to decline due to sluggishness in the freight forwarder market influenced by inflation and consumer spending,” Phillips said.

Phillips said the company is optimistic about improving freight opportunities in the Mexico cross-border automotive sector as well as the Class 8 truck manufacturing market.

Universal Logistics is working with a customer that began manufacturing operations in Mexico in October.

“Universal is focused on the opportunities that Mexico presents as near-term trends have now elevated Mexico to the United States’ largest import trading partner,” Phillips said. “We are extremely excited to increase our density in central Mexico. We were successful in obtaining new trucks and trailers to support the customer and hopefully this will bring additional business into the area. The program will be of five weeks duration and will be supported by 40 drivers and 60 trailers. This new business is expected to generate approximately $6 million in annual revenue.”

Universal Logistics Holdings Q3/23 Q3/22 Y/Y% change operating revenue $421.3M $505.7M (16.7%) operating income $36.8m $48.5 (47.3%) operating margin % 8.7% 13.8% (37%) trucking $97.1M $99.6M (2.5%) intermodal $86.6M $154.4M (43.9%) contract logistics $208.1M $209.5M (0.7%) Company-Managed Brokerage $28.1 million $40.6M (30.8%) adjusted earnings per share $0.88 $1.84 (52.2%)

Universal Logistics Key Display Operator. Revenue and operating income in millions.

