Nov. 9—Christopher Treasure told a Westmoreland County judge Thursday that he stole $380,000 from his 75-year-old mother to ease the pain of a personal loss.

Those losses — the deaths of his father and son — left his situation much worse, Treasure said before pleading guilty to a felony theft charge. Prosecutors said he took money from his mother’s accounts while acting as her power of attorney from 2021 to June 2023.

The money, he said, was used to fund his growing gambling addiction, which emerged after his personal tragedy.

“It wasn’t malicious behavior toward my mother, but it got me to my happy place. When I got it, I didn’t realize it was as bad as it was. I was just looking for something that So that I can be happy again,” Khazana said.

Police said Treasure, 51, of Unity, systematically withdrew money from his mother’s bank accounts and wrote checks to himself to pay for online gambling. Police said he used his mother’s money without her consent.

Defense attorney Jay Kober said Treasure’s gambling addiction led to the theft.

“This shows how powerful a gambling addiction can be. Sometimes it’s worse than alcohol or drugs,” Kober said. “She had filed this petition to avoid her (her mother’s) testimony and to draw some conclusions.”

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Megan Billick-DeFazio sentenced Treasure to spend one year, one day less, two years, one day less, in prison and an additional eight years on probation. The judge also ordered him to receive treatment for gambling addiction and to initially pay $50 per month in restitution to his mother.

Treasure had worked as an administrator at a senior health care provider owned by his family for nearly three decades until he was fired after his arrest, Kober said. Treasure told the judge that he was looking for a new job as a laborer.

Billick-DeFazio agreed to allow Treasure to participate in a work release program during his incarceration and deferred his prison sentence for three months. He was ordered to report to the county jail on February 9 to begin his sentence.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at [email protected] or via Twitter.

Source: www.bing.com